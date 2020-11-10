Doctors are noticing an alarming trend. When it comes to health these days, patients have developed tunnel vision. Personally I’m seeing many patients saying “COVID” is the reason they need to be seen. They don’t say, cough, fever or get specific about their symptoms. And, while COVID-19 is huge concern, it’s not the only one out there. In fact, we are so hyper-focused on COVID-19 that we’re forgetting the fact that countless other sicknesses and diseases are still happening, and in some cases patients are ignoring these threatening conditions
Over the past few weeks, a pattern has emerged: A patient comes in convinced they have COVID-19. The test comes back negative and that same patient thinks he is good to go. But wait! There are other things going on. For example, our doctors recently had a patient who tested negative for COVID-19, but was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. Another negative patient was dealing with anemia.
We want local patients to take a broader look at their health. Yes, if you have symptoms of COVID-19 get tested. But, if that test is negative, keep investigating the cause of your symptoms. For example, symptoms like fatigue and shortness of breath (classic COVID-19 symptoms) are ALSO symptoms of other serious health concerns including:
• Bacterial Pneumonia
• Abnormal Heart Rhythm
• Heart Attack
• Anemia
• Hypertension
• Blood Clots (Pulmonary Embolism)
• Diabetes
• Depression/Anxiety
• COPD
• Asthma
Additionally, nausea and diarrhea are also symptoms of COVID-19 AND the following health conditions:
• Bowel Obstruction
• Appendicitis
• Pancreatitis
• Gastroenteritis
• Diverticulitis
• Medication Side Effects
• Anaphylaxis
Another prominent COVID-19 symptom is the combination of a headache and fever which could also signal the following:
• Bacterial infection
• Meningitis
• Ear Infection
• Flu
And, don’t forget the kids! Respiratory issues in children can wreak havoc much more quickly than adults, turning into pneumonia and other conditions that require immediate attention. Just because your child tested negative for COVID-19 doesn’t mean you can ignore that cough that won’t go away.
Many Minnesotans skipped their annual exam this year and continue to focus on COVID-19 as the only health threat out there. Remember, when it comes to your health, or the health of your family, think big picture. Certainly, if you or a loved one has symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. But, if the result is negative, don’t stop investigating to find out the cause of your illness and make a plan for treatment or at-home care to heal.
Kristi Trussell is an emergency medicine specialist.
