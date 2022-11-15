With snowfall on the ground and winter quickly approaching, I want to take a moment to say thank you for helping us successfully kick off the 2022-23 school year, which has felt more back to the norm with athletic contests and events taking place, connections made during community meetings, and meaningful volunteer programs launching once again.
Much of the conversation in the district this fall has been related to the Capital Projects Levy Renewal that passed with 59.5% approval. We appreciate that community members took time to learn about the renewal and ultimately approved continuation of essential funding for our district.
Support has also been shown by those who have given their time to participate in formal conversations about the district’s future through Strategic Plan Action Teams that met throughout the fall. The original team that launched the process this summer reconvened to confirm the plans developed by family, staff and community representatives around the four updated strategies:
We will create and sustain a safe, equitable and nurturing environment.
We will promote, encourage and support students' personal learning experiences and aspirations.
We will ensure our organization continuously transforms to fulfill our mission.
We will establish healthy and vital engagement with our entire community.
Student-centered Foundation of Success elements, developed by a fifth team, were also discussed as the team identified skills and competencies vital to students’ eventual postsecondary success and engagement. A Strategic Plan update will be provided to the School Board soon.
Our School Board also continues to hear periodic updates of the Building Our Future facilities process. As we work toward completing the district-wide projects, which are scheduled to be completed through the 2024-25 academic year, the changes to the district’s landscape are hard to miss.
The list of completed facilities projects has grown to include the Transportation Facility, Area Learning Center, and additions at Birch Lake, Lakeaires, Lincoln, Matoska, Otter Lake, Vadnais Heights and Willow Lane Elementaries. An addition at WBLAHS - South Campus is part of the plan to transition the building into a middle school when North Campus becomes the site of the unified high school in the fall of 2024. In Hugo, North Star Elementary opened for students this fall.
Other projects still in process include Oneka Elementary, which began last month, and Central Middle School, which is in the design phase. The future conversion of Sunrise Park Middle School to become a multi-use facility that houses District Offices, Early Childhood, Transition Education Center (TEC) and the Senior Program is also on the horizon.
The unified high school project is also moving along, with current ninth and tenth grade students moving into the new 3-story classroom addition at semester break so renovation work can take place in the existing building. Before the extensive work in the original portion of the building begins, we will host a community-wide event in January to allow students, families, grads and community members the opportunity to “walk the circles” of North Campus one last time. Watch for additional information to be shared about this fun Circle Back event.
We are in the midst of a great year, and I’m excited to have you be a part of it!
Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak, Superintendent White Bear Lake Area Schools
