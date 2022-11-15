With snowfall on the ground and winter quickly approaching, I want to take a moment to say thank you for helping us successfully kick off the 2022-23 school year, which has felt more back to the norm with athletic contests and events taking place, connections made during community meetings, and meaningful volunteer programs launching once again.

Much of the conversation in the district this fall has been related to the Capital Projects Levy Renewal that passed with 59.5% approval. We appreciate that community members took time to learn about the renewal and ultimately approved continuation of essential funding for our district.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.