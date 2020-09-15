This Thursday, Sept. 17, marks the anniversary of the U.S. Constitution. It’s an anniversary that the aptly-named but often forgotten holiday Constitution Day is meant to commemorate, though admittedly, I typically let it pass by without much thought. In writing this issue’s feature story on the history behind Constitution Day, I probably spent more time reading and thinking about the Constitution than I have since high school civics class. It has been strange to realize how little thought I typically give to a document so central to the founding of the U.S. Maybe that makes recognition of its anniversary all the more important.
This summer marked another major Constitution-related milestone—the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment was Aug. 26. The amendment states that the right to vote “shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on the account of sex.” Its ratification, understandably, is typically heralded as the historic moment in which American women were finally granted the right to vote, but this is a simplification, one that I remained largely unaware of for much of my life.
The summer after my sophomore year of high school, my parents, sisters and I ventured out east for a family vacation. We spent most of our time in upstate New York and meandered our way home, stretching the long drive back to the Midwest into a road trip with a series of stops. My favorite was Seneca Falls, where Women’s Rights National Historical Park is located. I remember feeling inspired to be at the site of the Seneca Falls Convention, often credited as the birthplace of the women’s suffrage movement. Through the park’s various exhibitions, I learned about the history of the two-day convention, which concluded with participants signing a “Declaration of Sentiments,” declaring “all men and women are created equal.” However, neither the Seneca Falls Convention nor the 19th Amendment truly included all women.
A college history class made me aware of the more complicated truth of the women’s suffrage movement and the Constitutional amendment it led to—the immediate beneficiaries were white women. Even after the 19th Amendment was passed, millions of American women, especially Black women in the southern states, remained shut out of the polls for another half-century due to Jim Crow laws that legalized racial segregation and violent intimidation.
Likewise, the Seneca Falls Convention—which, since that visit as a 16-year-old, I had romanticized as the birthplace of equality—centered only on well-to-do white women and excluded women of color, even though their voices and perspectives were and are just as much a part of the suffrage movement. Whatmore, many white suffragists abandoned the struggle for voting rights after the 19th Amendment was ratified. Once they were granted the right to vote, they declared mission accomplished, leaving the women of color who had worked alongside them to fend for themselves. For too many suffragist leaders, “all women” really just meant women who looked like them.
Today, 233 years since the U.S. Constitution was signed, the country has changed dramatically, and yet the ideals enshrined in it are ever relevant. Certainly, the establishment of the Constitution was a remarkable event, and the insight with which it was written has proven itself time and time again. However, like its 27 amendments show, it was not perfect, and even amendments meant to bring the country closer to equality, have not yet led to a fully equal society. Perhaps Constitution Day and the Women’s Suffrage Centennial thus offer us an opportunity to reflect on our country’s past as well as its present and on the work of American people throughout history, and then to commit ourselves to the work that lies ahead, to ensure that equality is a reality for all.
Elizabeth Callen is the editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at
651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.