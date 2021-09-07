As we move into the school year, it is important to acknowledge that these are challenging times. Across the country, tensions that have boiled over in ways most of us have not experienced before, and we are not immune to these tensions in our community.
Yet, these are incredibly exciting times in White Bear Lake Area Schools. Working with our students, families, staff and community members this school year, I am confident we will continue to thrive even amongst uncertainty. In fact, it is important to reflect upon some of the ways we have done so.
As difficult as the pandemic has been, our actions since spring 2020 have taken many perspectives into account while prioritizing students. Positive examples from the last 18 months include health services staff helping to keep our students and staff safe, extended day staff and paraprofessionals providing childcare options for our families, custodians and maintenance staff keeping buildings clean, bus drivers continuing to be that important first point of contact each day, and nutrition services team serving more than one million meals to students.
We have continued our focus on academics, having robust conversations about grading, instructional practices, the use of technology and creating a more equitable educational system. We are in a better place than we were at the start of last school year, and we continue to take the steps necessary to keep students and staff safe and learning together.
With building projects happening throughout the district, we are well on our way toward implementing our comprehensive plan to address significant facilities needs that our community overwhelmingly supported in the fall of 2019. Last week, we held the ground breaking ceremony for the new high school. In three short years, our unified high school will be the premier high school in the state after our unprecedented investment in school facilities.
The feeling of unity and cohesiveness when the community came together in support of that referendum was an exciting time. The connections made with district residents during conversations that fall were invaluable. While audience members didn’t always arrive ready to support the referendum, the manner in which we were all able to listen to one another and come to an understanding was remarkable. I believe we’ll get back to these days of civil discourse, and that this path will lead us to a better future.
Looking forward, we are on our way to achieving our mission thanks largely to a Strategic Plan that has guided our significant progress in the last four years. We remain committed to creating equitable educational opportunities for each of our students, and are resolute in our commitment to move this school system forward regardless of the challenges we may face in doing so. The movement cannot be done with easy, technical solutions - and it cannot be done with only like-minded people. White Bear Lake Area Schools can be the model. We can be the district that figures out how to collaboratively come out of this difficult time.
We owe it to our students to find a way to unify, and it is going to require all of us to believe that we can indeed become the community that brings together people with differing views for the benefit of our community's children.
Dr. Wayne A. Kazmierczak, Superintendent White Bear Lake Area Schools.
