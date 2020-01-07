THIS TIME OF year our office receives a number of calendars of all sizes from various commercial and private organizations. They tell a story with words and pictures to help us plan and track important events.
The VFW – Veterans of Foreign Wars calendar for 2020 is an expanded edition. Within it explains what the VFW does for veterans. The list is long.
Throughout the months, there are dates and historic events relating to our military soldiers around the world. Every month has a beautiful, historic picture with our flag flying and a quote. The one for October is showing an antique tractor in a harvest field. The quote is by Teddy Roosevelt – “We must dare to be great; and we must realize that greatness is the fruit of toil and sacrifice and high courage.”
Also within the calendar is a listing and explanation of campaign medals and the military service involved and qualifying dates. This is very helpful to a veteran and their family.
I’ve received a pretty landscape photo calendar from the Wounded Warrior Project covering 15 years of those who sacrificed. Their mission is to honor and empower wounded warriors. There is a lot of information about their generosity in action. Every month of the calendar has special quotes and explanations about wounded warriors re-entering our society and supporting each other.
The calendars arrive with letters inviting financial support. That’s no different than other charitable organizations who depend on donor support. The American Legion calendar for 2020 is entitled America The Beautiful, and each page has sentences from the song with illustrations of beautiful scenery, from amber waves of grain to the purple mountain majesties.
The calendar date squares are important dates to reflect on. The very back has a listing of what the American Legion does. This calendar is a beautiful piece.
The Wells Fargo 2020 calendar is a little larger in size, double that of most of them, and has more space to write in the date squares.
Throughout the calendar the historic stagecoach and the teams pulling it are pictured.
This year, the Boy’s Town calendar from Boy’s Town, Nebraska, features outdoor scenes of birds and flowers in a beautiful artistic form by artist Gene Sajsky, done in watercolor. The title is Subtle Shades of Nature. Throughout the months, the calendar suggests ways that Boy’s Town can be helpful to families and children. The main theme is “Saving children, healing families.”
The calendar from the Reagan Ranch is beautifully centered around our former president, Ronald Reagan, and his California ranch. The quotes on each page are from his political years. It reminds me of how good a communicator he was.
Perhaps the one that struck me most was the Mayo Clinic 2020 calendar entitled The Road to Better Health.
Again, the pictures are attractive. The theme throughout is enhance your health with kindness.
Some of the copy within suggests that choosing to be kind is a healthy choice to make. Research shows that being kind to yourself and others can make your health and life better.
Throughout the calendar are ideas to help you add kindness and to practice this for yourself and others. Each month has a title such as, January – Move, February – Relax, March – Eat Well, April – Maintain, May – Sleep – of course it doesn’t mean for the whole month! These are ideas that should be incorporated into our lifestyle.
When calendars arrive at your home or business, take time to study their message and presentation. It could make a difference for all of us in 2020.
Relaxing with kindness could be a very good thing in this presidential election year. Happy New Year.
Gene Johnson is publisher emeritus of Press Publications.
