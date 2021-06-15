This highly unusual legislative session closed on May 17th, the day Minnesota’s Constitution sets for adjournment. Unfortunately, due to difficult circumstances this year—especially COVID-19 protocols shifting much of our business to remote and virtual hearings—we were unable to pass the state’s two year budget. While this is very disappointing, our work has not stopped.
For several weeks, some legislative work groups have met to address parts of the budget, but most negotiations are not transparent to the public. That’s wrong. I strongly believe that we should be holding public hearings and not waiting until top leaders issue updates, further delays and blame.
Work group conversations have happened behind closed doors, without the full input necessary from Minnesotans. These are incredibly important conversations. People have the right, and legislators have the responsibility, to make these accessible and open. I will continue to push for more transparency so people can make their voice heard in these debates
I assume we will reach an overall agreement this month. My top priority has always been working on behalf of students, and that work continues. I am a part of the legislative working group that is designing the budget and policy provisions for the E-12 bill.
The good news is that an E-12 budget target of $525 million was announced by the Governor and House and Senate leaders on the last day of the session. That “numbers-only” budget provides guidance to our policy negotiations as we craft a comprehensive budget for the special session.
Given the new budget target, it’s likely there will be a robust investment in the basic funding formula, which was missing from the original Senate bill. We have reached agreement on several initiatives related to increasing more teachers of color. Work continues on mental health initiatives, special education and English language learner cross subsidies, nutrition, community education, full-service community schools and flexibility in defining instructional hours.
I will do all I can to get our work done and pass a final budget. Throughout this process, I have tried to provide timely updates about the status of budget negotiations and these conversations through my newsletter. I have held many virtual meetings in the district, and more recently, am happy to see many of you at events as pandemic restrictions are removed.
If you have not yet, I encourage you to get vaccinated. We are winning the fight against COVID-19. We are seeing some of the lowest rates of infection since this pandemic began! We are much closer to a return to normal, and the best way to get there is to roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated. More info on getting the vaccine can be found here: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/index.jsp.
As we enter the summer, optimism continues to grow. I hope you are able to spend time together with your loved ones, stay cool, and to enjoy those beautiful parks, trails, and other great activities available. Thankfully, many local celebrations and events are now being planned!
Though the legislature is not in session, my office remains open. I remain accessible via phone or text (651-770-0283) or email (Sen.chuck.wiger@senate.mn). Let me know if you would like to visit. Thanks for the honor of representing you and our great area.
Sen. Chuck Wiger represents Senate District 42. He can be reached at sen.chuck.wiger@senate.mn or 651-296-6820.
