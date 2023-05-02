I hope you are enjoying the warm weather and the awesome feeling that comes from watching the last mountain of snow disappear from the end of the driveway.
With spring heating up, the Minnesota Legislature seems to have followed suit as we enter the final weeks of session. This is a budget year, so in the coming weeks we will be debating the various omnibus budget bills that will form the new two-year state budget. As we vote on these bills, which often are hundreds of pages long, it’s important to note that Minnesota has a $17.5 billion surplus.
Minnesotans are facing the consequences of rising costs every day at the grocery store, gas station, and more. With such a massive surplus, I am pushing to return Minnesotans hard-earned money through permanent, meaningful tax relief.
Unfortunately, this session we have seen more efforts to raise taxes, such as increased fees on car tabs or imposing additional taxes on home deliveries, than tax cuts. Current proposed tax increases total $9.5 billion. There is no reason to raise taxes by $9.5 billion when we have a $17.5 billion surplus. I will vote against any attempts to make life for Minnesotans more expensive.
My number one priority is to listen to your concerns and address those issues. In my first term as your legislator, I am focused on acting on those issues. Whether it’s supporting family budgets, student success, safety in our communities, or transparency in state government, I’ve aspired to bring a new perspective to St. Paul to solve these issues.
Making life more affordable for Minnesota’s families is critically important. That’s why I authored the “Family-Focused Tax Relief Package” to lower costs through a number of innovative policies such as:
Infant Care Items Sales Tax Exemption. This will make infant care items, like cribs, strollers, car seats, and bottles, tax exempt.
Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. This will eliminate sales taxes on school supplies in the month of August.
Full Elimination of the Tax on Social Security. This will support our seniors who are living on a fixed income.
Every Minnesotan should feel safe in their community, regardless of the zip code. As a member of the Public Safety committee, I am working to address these issues through legislation that will:
Improve safety infrastructure in schools. My bill, the SHIELD Act, will provide $100 million in grants to ensure that our students are safe.
Increase the penalty for fentanyl trafficking.
Increase carjacking penalties.
Our schools must be ready to equip our students with the help, resources, and knowledge they need to be the future of our community. I have worked diligently with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support students, parents, and teachers through legislation that will:
Provide mental health resources for students.
Fully fund special education.
Improve our reading proficiency standards to help address the achievement gap.
Pension reform, to recruit and retain teachers and educators.
There is still a lot of work ahead of us this session. As the omnibus budget bills moves forward, I would appreciate hearing your feedback.
