Although the robin gets folkloric fame for being the harbinger of spring, anyone who watches birds closely will be a little more excited by the species I saw on my drive though the farm fields this weekend—the horned lark.
These little songbirds look like quite a character, with a black face mask, butter-yellow throat and two tiny “horns,” or raised feathers known delightfully as plumicorns.
Horned larks are early nesters, and many are in the process of making their northward migration back to their summer grounds in the northern U.S., Canada and as far north as the Arctic Circle. Even though we’re in for heavy snow this week from the sounds of it, it’s an encouraging sign to see these birds, reminding us spring is not too far away.
This time of year is especially rough for many of us. It’s a time when our mental health is often at its worst. Limited daylight and hours stuck inside contribute to seasonal depression, and the effects ripple through the other sectors of our lives.
Recently I’ve been learning a lot about how spending time in nature can benefit mental and physical health. Many people notice they just feel better in natural spaces, but there’s actual scientific research to back it up.
I’ve noticed a lot of mental (and physical) health benefits from my favorite hobby: birding. When I’m stuck in a bad mood or stressed, birding can redirect my attention. It requires close observation of my surroundings, which gets me out of those unpleasant thought spirals in my head. In some instances, it becomes almost like meditation—fully engaging the senses and rooting me in the present moment.
It can also be motivating when you don’t feel like doing much, allowing you to engage in your surroundings in a playful way. Some people even get competitive, keeping extensive lists of what birds they see and where. If you’re new to it, there are many free resources such as the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the Merlin Bird ID app that can help you identify the birds you see.
I’ve enjoyed using eBird, an app that lets you track bird observations and share them to a wider database that is sometimes used for population research. It’s a way to participate in citizen science while also appreciating the beauty in the here and now. The app will even tell you where the “hotspots” are in your community, and what birds have been seen there lately.
Once you have a handle on it, birding adds a new and exciting dimension to anywhere you go. Travel becomes more interesting. Even locations that seem unappealing—sewage ponds, for example—become the scene of intense observation.
It isn’t always easy or accessible to spend time outdoors in the winter, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy nature. Keeping a bird feeder in your yard is one way to keep a close eye on wildlife from the comfort of your own home. Recent research has suggested that even watching a livestream wildlife camera can provide some of the same effects as actually spending time in nature.
If the winter blues are getting to you as we push through these final weeks of winter, take a page out of my book. Take a moment to notice the birds around you. It might change your routine and add some brightness to your day.
Jackie Bussjaeger is Interim Editor of the Quad Community Press
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.