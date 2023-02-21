Although the robin gets folkloric fame for being the harbinger of spring, anyone who watches birds closely will be a little more excited by the species I saw on my drive though the farm fields this weekend—the horned lark. 

These little songbirds look like quite a character, with a black face mask, butter-yellow throat and two tiny “horns,” or raised feathers known delightfully as plumicorns.

Horned Lark

Horned lark in a snowy field.

