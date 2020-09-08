During the first two years of my superintendency, we developed a new district strategic plan and site- and department-specific strategic plans. The collective voices of nearly 1,500 stakeholders had input into what we aspire to be as a school system. Out of that important strategic work, we embarked upon multiple efforts that are transforming White Bear Lake Area Schools.
Last fall began with a bond referendum informational campaign. Election Day arrived, ending with our community passing the largest bond referendum in state history. Because of that support, we are now in the midst of transformative construction projects that will address building needs across the district.
The work we have done in the last three years has positioned us well as a community of education and excellence. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, our work is strategic. As we consider the last few months, I want to turn to Dr. William Cook, who facilitated the development of our strategic plan, for additional context. He stated:
“School districts will emerge from this crisis worse or better, or, if strategic, something ‘other.’ It depends on what they do now. Those that have an authentic strategic plan, developed by a strategic process, must infuse it with a new creative energy to discover and seize upon the possibilities found only in crisis.”
While he was referring to the COVID-19 pandemic when he wrote this in April, his words have added meaning as we consider the unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd at the end of May.
Over a year ago, we developed an equity commitment statement and adopted a four-way equity decision making protocol that has helped to guide our work. “To nurture the whole student, we disrupt systemic inequities by recognizing, honoring, and embracing all cultures with humility and respect” stands out as a key achievement in the last three years. The equity audit conducted last school year was also born out of our strategic work, and the timing of our receiving the results has positioned us well to develop actionable strategies for the years to come. We clearly have work to do. The data are disturbing, and yet they also provide hope that we can get this right because the adults in our system know that we can do better and we want to do better.
None of us have been immune to the past six months of uncertainty and unprecedented times, including the school district, but we will come together to make the 2020-21 school year the best year we can. We will refuse to be defined by a pandemic of COVID-19 or systemic racism.
Our students need us. They need to connect with their peers, and they need to connect with caring adults. They need their elders to serve as role models and deliverers of hope now more than ever.
Safety for staff and students will be at the forefront, and we will work together in new ways to ensure this is accomplished. Finding ways to engage with students academically, providing all learners with access to quality instruction and a renewed focus on social-emotional learning are also at the forefront.
I am confident that together we will deliver all this and more. I fully believe we will emerge both better and “other.”
Dr. Wayne A. Kazmierczak is the Superintendent of White Bear Lake Area Schools.
