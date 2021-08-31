It’s back to school season for students across the state. After such a challenging period for our students, parents, teachers and staff, I extend a hearty welcome back.
Thankfully, most students are returning in person. This is thanks to the mitigation efforts and safety protocols being taken against Covid 19. These have been vital in creating the level of protection necessary to have our students learning in the classroom - which is the best place for them to be. Each of us is committed to making sure safe in-person learning is the norm for students this year.
Our best protection is vaccines, and many of our students, teachers, and staff have been fully vaccinated. I encourage anyone who has not gotten the vaccine to get it. Just this week the Food and Drug Administration granted full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine, documenting its safety and efficacy. This is great news.
Our youngest learners are still unable to take the vaccine. That means more mitigation efforts and protocols must be taken to keep these students safe. Kudos to local district leaders who are making these crucial decisions. The best and latest information on what steps are being taken are available on your local districts website.
White Bear Lake Area Schools have a covid dashboard with the latest information about their work to mitigate the virus at www.isd624.org/departments/communications/covid-19.
Mahtomedi schools have developed a school year plan which is updated and available at mahtomedi.k12.mn.us/schoolyearplan.
Due to the growing impact of the delta variant, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/delta-variant.html , check the website for any school of interest for updated information.
Post-secondary schools continue to be directly impacted, too. Many of them have implemented vaccine or mask requirements. It’s important to remember that these steps are necessary for the protection of each member of our community, not just those on campus.
Century College has laid out the steps they are taking online at century.edu/covid-19-information.
During the recent 2021 legislative session we passed a budget that included major investments in our students and schools. This included a major increase in the basic funding formula, more funding for voluntary preK slots, and additional resources for students mental health resources.
The upcoming legislative session is not a budget year, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have more work to do. I look forward to working with my colleagues to further address policy issues to improve outcomes for our students.
The new school year also calls for some reminder tips that will help kids and parents get back into the swing of things. Grandparents and guardians also play a key role in helping students succeed. The following tips are provided by leaders in Minnesota’s teaching profession.
• Get to know your child’s teachers and support staff.
• Let them know that you want feedback on your child’s progress during the school year, as well as how you want to receive it – email, text message, phone or even in person.
• Set a regular place and time for your child to work on homework.
• Establish a distraction free “learning zone” (away from the TV, tablet or other distractions).
• While you’re at it, set a bedtime, too. Research shows that the quality and quantity of sleep has a profound impact on learning.
• Establish high expectations.
• Offer encouragement and praise for the effort your child puts into projects.
• Read as much as possible. Research proves that reading to small children and reading with older children leads to better academic performance.
• Prepare for your parent-teacher conferences. Conferences usually begin in October.
After such a challenging year, I’m pleased to see our students return to the classroom. Students are our future, and education has always been my highest priority.
Sen. Chuck Wiger represents Senate District 42. He can be reached at sen.chuck.wiger@senate.mn or 651-296-6820.
