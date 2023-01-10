They say you can’t go home again. In a lot of ways it’s true—so many things have changed since I last sat at a desk at Press Publications.
Last time I was here, I hadn’t yet held wild birds in my hands, hiked more than a hundred miles on the Ice Age Trail, or obtained my graduate degree in environmental studies. And, of course, I also hadn’t yet lived through a global pandemic.
Before I left to pursue my degree in 2018, I was the editor of the Forest Lake and St. Croix Valley Lowdown publications. Afterward, I spent a few exciting field seasons demolishing buckthorn, seeding native prairies, leading nature camps and writing the odd freelance story for Press even when I was living in the mountains of Missoula, Montana.
Now, I find myself sitting in as the interim editor of the Hugo Citizen and Quad Community Press—normally the territory of our managing editor Shannon Granholm. A big congratulations is due to Shannon and her husband Patrick—their son Royce Raymond Granholm was born Dec. 26. While Shannon takes the next few months off to recover and adjust to motherhood, I’ll be covering the Quad and Citizen desk.
It didn’t take TOO much arm twisting to persuade me to come back to Press once again. White Bear Lake is where I was raised, and coming back to Press Publications is a homecoming in many ways. But Press Publications is so much bigger than just the White Bear Lake community.
When you work at a newspaper, you get to do a little bit of everything, and take part in the community in ways you might not always experience as an average citizen. My time at Press is filled with unique memories created by the incredible human desire of people striving to help each other, create a healthy place to live, and have a lot a fun while they’re at it.
Some of my best memories include painting storm drains with the volunteers for the Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District, meeting wolves at the Wildlife Science Center in Stacy, and quietly watching sandhill cranes and waterfowl in the lowland ponds of Hugo. A few times I cut down buckthorn with VLAWMO at Vadnais Heights City Hall, and once I helped middle schoolers unhook crappies on the ice of Centerville Lake. Just a few weeks ago I joined members of the Marine on St. Croix community for one of my favorite events of the year—the Christmas Bird Count, by now a holiday tradition in my life.
It is both familiar and strange to return to this corner of the world and reconnect with so many people and places. As the interim editor of the Quad and Citizen, I will have the pleasure of getting to know some areas of the community that are newer to me.
The world is a little different now, but the human drive to form communities worth living in is as daunting and wonderful a task as always. It will be an exciting prospect to experience it together over the next few months.
Jackie Bussjaeger is the Interim Editor at Press Publications.
