Our team here at Press Publications took home six awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association Convention. We were competing against the nearly 300 newspapers covering 87 counties in the state. The event was held at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest. The room was filled with reporters, from new graduates to those more seasoned. What stands out was the college newspaper submissions and awards, along with student engagement at the event, which were outstanding. Our team won six awards. SaVour magazine received first place for the Use of Information Graphics and Graphic Illustrations in our summer 2022 edition that featured local breweries. SaVour also won third place for Best Magazine. The White Bear Press won first place in Photography Feature Photo. The White Bear Press also won second place in the Advertising Campaign category. One the most challenging categories is “General Excellence.” The White Bear Press and The Citizen newspapers both won second place in this category. Congratulations to our team and our loyal readers and customers. 

