Our team here at Press Publications took home six awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association Convention. We were competing against the nearly 300 newspapers covering 87 counties in the state. The event was held at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest. The room was filled with reporters, from new graduates to those more seasoned. What stands out was the college newspaper submissions and awards, along with student engagement at the event, which were outstanding. Our team won six awards. SaVour magazine received first place for the Use of Information Graphics and Graphic Illustrations in our summer 2022 edition that featured local breweries. SaVour also won third place for Best Magazine. The White Bear Press won first place in Photography Feature Photo. The White Bear Press also won second place in the Advertising Campaign category. One the most challenging categories is “General Excellence.” The White Bear Press and The Citizen newspapers both won second place in this category. Congratulations to our team and our loyal readers and customers.
The iPhone and Apple watch recently received a crash detection warning update. The device will automatically dial 911 if it senses you are in a crash. This seems like a good safety feature, but perhaps only for those who don't do anything too risky. If you’re an active person who might be heading out skiing, snowmobiling, mountain biking, or a thrill seeker who loves amusement park rides, you may be at risk of calling 911 with a false alarm. Emergency service workers are receiving an increased number of false alarm calls due to these devices. If you have an active lifestyle, it is recommended that you monitor this feature during these activities.
High-efficiency gas furnaces often have pipes that vent out the side of the home. Have you checked your furnace exhaust pipe and fresh air intake to make sure they are free of snow and ice on the side of your home? Snow and ice can build up and restrict the air flow to and from the furnace causing a start up cycle before it shuts down. A visual inspection and clearing of the snow and ice can be one way to help prevent a shutdown. If you know somebody who is not able to check their house for this potential build-up, it's a neighborly thing to do to help them inspect their furnace vent. Another common reason for a furnace to stop working is low batteries in your thermostat. It is always recommended to have a professional clean and inspect your furnace annually.
This winter it was great to see the neighbors helping neighbors with the snow. It's good to check the fire hydrant in your neighborhood to be sure snow is cleared away so in an emergency firefighters can hook up hoses. It's also up to us to keep our mailboxes clear of snow and ice if we want to receive our mail. According to the United States Postal Service, you should clear a 30 foot area around your mailbox so the USPS driver can drive up to it and deliver your mail without getting out of the vehicle. One test would be to drive your own vehicle up to your mailbox and see if you can easily put your cell phone in and out of it without risk of dropping it. We also have a duty to keep our sidewalks and paths clear so mail carriers on a walking route can safely deliver mail. I’ve noticed throughout some neighborhoods people have gone above and beyond to clear paths between homes so the mail carrier can walk from house to house in an efficient manner. Let’s help our postal carriers in this time of need. Also, people should consider jobs with the USPS, as they are experiencing a shortage of workers.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
