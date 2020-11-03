THE PANDEMIC IS taking its toll on people in America and around the world. Loss of income, loss of family members, schools and education interrupted, businesses closing, relationships and vacations interrupted.
People are discouraged, anxiety has set in, an increase in mental illness is being reported and excessive alcohol and drugs are being used to cover the despair.
The government has provided a number of stimulus packages to help the economy, but more will be needed before it is restored. Corruption and waste will find its way into all of these programs and the federal government is likely to be larger than ever.
Don’t despair. Our Heavenly Father is still on the throne and cares about each one of us.
From Eugene Peterson’s Message, Colossians 3:15-17 (MSG) becomes clear. Have faith, give thanks. “Let the peace of Christ keep you in tune with each other, in step with each other. None of this going off and doing your own thing. And cultivate thankfulness. Let the Word of Christ—the Message—have the run of the house. Give it plenty of room in your lives. Instruct and direct one another using good common sense. And sing, sing your hearts out to God! Let every detail in your lives—words, actions, whatever—be done in the name of the Master, Jesus, thanking God the Father every step of the way.”
THANKSGIVING DINNER WITH families and friends may be different to protect ourselves from the spread of the virus. If you can’t be together, find ways to communicate and talk about what you are thankful for.
Many won’t have adequate housing or food this season or the income to survive. Many organizations are working hard to meet these needs, but they need contributions from those of us who can provide. Our family is very thankful for all of our readers and our advertisers and subscribers who are keeping our community newspapers strong and relevant. Thank you for your support. We are here to communicate and to help people know of services and supplies that are available through so many generous people and organizations. This year there will be more demands, but people are stepping up to the plate.
Be aware of your neighbors. Check in on them. Let’s find ways to respect and love each other. We are all created equal in God’s image.
THE MONTH OF November brings us Veterans Day, a time to honor those who have served our nation, protected our freedom and the many who gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives. It’s a good time to talk to children and grandchildren about Veterans Day and what it means to the freedoms we enjoy. Thank you, veterans, for all you have done to preserve the freedoms of this great country.
IF YOU ARE into Thanksgiving trivia, a turkey can run 25 miles per hour. The first Thanksgiving in 1621 lasted three days of celebration, food and games, but they did not have pumpkin pie because there were no ovens in those days.
Eighty–eight percent of Americans celebrate Thanksgiving with their family. Eleven percent of Americans are food insecure.
Gene Johnson is publisher emeritus of Press Publications.
