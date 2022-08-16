A new national survey by AAA shows that a quarter of consumers plan to go electric for their next vehicle purchase (a fully electric, not hybrid vehicle). The most common factor for those interested in buying an electric vehicle (77%) is a strong desire to save on fuel costs. However, AAA notes that there are still those who are hesitant to make the switch, due to lingering concerns relating to range, purchase price and availability of public charging options.
EV sales continue to steadily rise within the United States. In 2021 alone (through October), almost 450,000 EVs were sold – an 88% increase year over year. Despite rapid growth, EVs account for less than 1% of light vehicles (cars and trucks) in operation today. However, industry analysts forecast the share of EVs on the road will reach 15% by 2030, and 50% by 2050.
While fueling costs can vary greatly - depending on vehicle type, electricity costs and gas prices – AAA determined the cost of charging an EV is 2-4 times less than fueling a gasoline-powered vehicle. When comparing two popular EV sedans against popular gasoline-powered vehicles, AAA found:
•EV at Public Charger - You can expect to spend about 7 cents per mile (around $20 per full charge). However, costs at public chargers can vary by location and the type of charger you use.
In addition to fuel savings, electric vehicles cost less to maintain, because they don’t have spark plugs, need oil changes or air-filter replacements. However, upon the conclusion of a federally-mandated 100,000 mile vehicle warranty, EV owners may need to cover the cost of a new battery, which ranges in price from $2,500 to over $10,000.
While EV owners do 75% of their charging at home, there is a variety of public options. There are also different charging levels, which can impact the amount of time it takes to recharge your vehicle.
•Level 1 Charging provides 2-5 miles of range per hour (40 miles for 8 hours of charge), which is adequate for a typical U.S. driver who averages about 30 miles daily. Level 1 chargers can plug directly into a standard household electrical outlet.
•Level 2 Charging can add 25 miles of range per 1 hour. EV owners commonly install this for home charging, because it can fully charge an EV overnight.
•DC Fast Charging equipment provides approximately 100 to 200+ miles of range per 30 minutes of charging. As of 2021, over 15% of public EVSE ports in the U.S. were direct-current fast chargers.
Even as more Americans lean into electric options, AAA found lingering consumer hesitation surrounding price, range, and accessibility to charging. The top EV concerns consumers cited were:
•Higher purchase price – 60%
•Worries there are not enough places to charge – 60%
•Concern about running out of charge when driving – 58%
•Unsuitable for long-distance travel – 55%
•High cost of battery repair or replacement – 55%
•Unable to install a charging station where they live – 31%
For those interested in learning more or needing help with selecting an electric vehicle, check out the AAA Car Guide at aaa.com/carguide.
