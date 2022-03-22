As a state legislator, it’s important for me to connect with community members and to make your voices heard at the Capitol. The stories and feedback you’ve shared with me over the past three years have informed my work and directly inspired legislation that my colleagues and I are considering.
In 2019, for example, I started working with community members who were exposed to a toxic chemical known as TCE. I introduced legislation to ban the use of TCE, and it was signed into law in 2020.
Becoming the first state to ban TCE was a step in the right direction, but other chemicals that can negatively affect our health and environment are still used in manufacturing and common household products. This year I’m focusing on PFAS, a group of chemicals that has been linked to certain types of cancer and other health issues. I’ve introduced several bills to ban PFAS in cookware, cosmetics, and other widely-used items, as well as legislation that would require companies to disclose which of their products contain these chemicals. My goal is to protect Minnesotans from exposure to PFAS and prevent environmental contamination.
Another bill I’m carrying was inspired by a conversation I had with a constituent whose homeowners association stopped them from installing solar panels on their own home. When I began searching for solutions, I learned that many Minnesotans were having similar problems with their HOAs. I introduced legislation that would limit HOAs’ ability to stop prevent people who want tofrom installing solar energy systems, and the Minnesota House passed it with bipartisan support. We’re now waiting for the Senate to consider the bill.
Other legislation I’m working on addresses our community’s unique needs. For example, I authored a bill that would provide $6.25 million to renovate and expand the public safety facility in White Bear Lake. The current building doesn’t have enough space for the city’s firefighters, first responders, and police department. My bill would help White Bear Lake construct, furnish, and equip a larger building so our local firefighters, first responders, and police officers can continue doing their critical work.
I’m also working on legislation that would extend the Bruce Vento Regional Trail. It appropriates $2.5 million to build a 2.7 mile trail between Buerkle Road and the intersection of Hoffman Road and Highway 61 in White Bear Lake. In addition to providing more opportunities for people to walk and bike in our community, this trail would make it easier for residents to access downtown White Bear Lake and public transportation.
Another bill I’m carrying would help This Old Horse: Phoenix Farm and other non-profit organizations care for retired racehorses. This bipartisan legislation would use money from the Breeder’s Fund to pay for food, veterinary care, and other necessities and to train the animals to serve as therapy horses, police horses, and more, so they can lead full and productive lives after their racing careers are over.
My goal is always to develop and support bills that will improve the lives of Minnesotans and help members of my community thrive, now and in the future. I’d like to thank everyone who has generously shared their experiences and expertise with me, and to encourage all of my constituents to continue reaching out.
Ami Wazlawik represents District 38B in the Minnesota House of Representatives. She can be reached at 651-296-3018 or rep.ami.wazlawik@house.mn.
