On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans — 10% of the U.S. population at the time — participated in teach-ins and rallies across the nation to advocate for an end to environmental destruction. The event was organized by Gaylord Nelson, a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, and was inspired by a string of environmental disasters, including a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. April 22, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which the Earth Day Network says is now the planet’s largest civic event. (Earthday.org)
For years, environmental organizations have advocated for citizens to think global and act local. This year’s COVID-19 outbreak has given Earth Day 2020 a new twist – think global, act local, and take individual action that will help to create a collective impact.
Take action at a safe distance this Earth Day
Here in Minnesota, Metro Watershed Partners is asking Twin Cities’ residents to adopt a storm drain, between April 17 and April 30, in honor of Earth Day’s 50th birthday (adopt-a-drain.org). Jana Larson, director of the Adopt-a-Drain program, says, “Even though many community cleanup events have been canceled, we can still honor Earth Day by taking joint action to protect Minnesota’s lakes and rivers. Adopt-a-Drain invites everyone to participate in a safe way using social distancing.” The Watershed Partners coalition is led by Hamline University and has more than 70 public, private and nonprofit partners, including cities, counties and watershed management organizations.
Through the Adopt-a-Drain program, people agree to sweep-up and collect leaves, trash and other debris from storm drains and curbsides near their homes to help protect lakes, rivers, and wetlands from stormwater pollution. Volunteers typically spend about 15-min per cleaning, twice a month. Since the program began, Twin Cities area residents have adopted 10,788 storm drains and collected more than 200,000 lbs of debris that would have otherwise washed into our waterways.
Locally, the Rice Creek Watershed District and many community groups are encouraging residents to adopt storm drains as a way to stay engaged during the current stay-at-home order. “The trails, sidewalks and streets where we walk and bike are all of ours together,” says Roger Tomten of Sustainable Stillwater MN. “This seems like a good time to pick up a bit, to clean up our public places, much like we do our spring cleaning in our homes. It makes us feel better about our environment and builds the bond of community that we will need going forward to tackle the issues on the horizon.”
Resources to learn more
and take action
• Online learning for kids: Hamline University has created two interactive websites to help students learn about the water cycle, stormwater and the Mississippi River. Check out the Adopt a Drain module (waterstothesea.org/AADmodule) and Waters to the Sea multimedia lessons (waterstothesea.org/mississippi).
• Adopt a Drain: Use the online map to find and adopt a storm drain near you: adopt-a-drain.org.
Post photos and videos of your cleaning activities on social media by tagging @adoptadrain and using the hashtags #adoptadrain and #earthdaybirthday2020 to help increase participation in the program.
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water, a local government partnership with 25 members - mnwcd.org/emwrep. Contact her at 651-330-8220 x.35 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org.
