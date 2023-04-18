I’m always inspired to meet someone who has achieved success by hard work, determination and expanding education. There is a danger today for some college students when they graduate to expect a major position and high salary despite limited experience in the career path or profession they are pursuing.
A contrast is Angela Davis, who is host of weekday talk show MPR News. She has been with MPR since November 2018 and has a background of 25 years of television reporting and anchoring in the Twin Cities and other cities throughout the country.
Kathy and I were invited to hear her as a guest speaker at Bethel University’s School of Journalism on April 4. Her talk to the students was about her life story and the many obstacles she had to overcome.
She has had to face barriers because of her color and being a woman. Today she is very capable of leading conversations and topics on how the state is changing, Minnesota’s persistent racial disparities, economic issues, education and mental health.
She made the point to be accurate, moral, ethical and slow down to get things right.
People need to listen to different points of view to learn about various jobs behind the scenes. As a result, one needs to develop a thick skin.
Newspapers need to be on social media to balance all of the misinformation. You must give yourself time to process what goes on around you to protect your spirit and joy in life. Set boundaries.
Davis is a member of local and national chapters of the National Association of Black Journalists and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She is a mother of two college students, and married to fellow journalist, Duchesni Drew. Before joining MPR she was editor at the Star Tribune.
The key message from her was to work hard, overcome obstacles, continue your education, and learn all you can about the key issues that people are struggling with.
The takeaway we left with is that she is persistent, professional journalist. Along the way she had to prove to every newsroom that she could do the job of being an on-air reporter.
She holds a journalism degree from the University of Maryland- College Park, which is considered one of the best J schools in the United States.
Dave Kansas, a director on the Board of the Johnson Center for Journalism at Bethel University, invited students to hear and see Angela Davis. Dr. Scott Winter is the lead staff of the Center.
I try to glance at the obituary page in all of our newspapers on a weekly basis. I may know someone, sometimes a relative or friend I didn’t know was ill.
When I was reading the March 15 Baldwin Bulletin, my eyes watered when I read about an infant that lived only three days and died in his mother’s arms. There was a quote, “An angel in the Book of Life, wrote down our baby’s birth. She whispered as she closed the book, too beautiful for earth.”
Another part went on to say, “Some people only dream of angels. We held one in our arms. If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I would walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again.”
Perhaps that struck a memory in my heart when my first wife, Joanie, and I lost our first son hours after birth in 1956.
I also look at ages of deaths to see if I’m above or below the average. Community newspapers are great at reporting this information. They clip well for scrapbooks, too.
