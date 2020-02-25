During the past 10 years we have seen changes I would never have expected. The following are a number of items that come to mind. I’m sure the next decade will see technology advancing again, changing our daily lives.
Smart phones got smarter, and I didn’t keep up like my children. Families can know instantly where every member is located geographically. Flip phones are coming back.
Cameras can monitor your home, workplace, car, boat and vacation property. They can monitor temperatures, open and close garage doors, unlock doors and turn lights off and on.
Cars have become so sophisticated that drivers have to take hours of instruction at the dealer to learn about all the instruments and benefits. Some auto manufacturers have begun simplifying the technology.
Credit cards and electronic pay services have almost made cash unnecessary.
Airplane cabins have reduced the size of the seats. Some airlines have begun to nickel and dime for everything from seat selection to carry on bags.
The growth of service animals with airline passengers may result in making the last rows into a kennel area.
More and more restaurants have stopped taking reservations to avoid having open tables. Hamburgers without beef have arrived with vegetable alternatives and are surprisingly tasty.
In the last decade we have seen grocery stores expand their deli sections with prepared foods. Restaurants now provide a multitude of take-out menus.
Local breweries grew rapidly all over the country, even in small towns. Event centers are used for weddings and funerals. Some funeral homes feature bars for celebrations of life.
The use of opioids has reached a crisis in the country which affects all ages. Addiction can happen in as little as five days.
College and university tuition has increased faster than family incomes, which in part has ballooned the college debt. We have to recognize the value of the vocational schools, which provide training for our service occupations. Not everyone needs a liberal arts degree.
Health and medical services have advanced due to research programs by medical institutions, drug companies and our universities. On the other hand, medical insurance costs and drug costs have soared. Outpatient surgery centers are eliminating expensive hospital care. Health organizations and insurance companies are looking more to the bottom line and placing less emphasis on the patients. Marijuana and CBD are now marketed publicly. Vaping is resulting in increased lung disease.
We are in a serious time of labor shortages, which is starting to curtail business and manufacturing growth.
The internet has had a major impact on news services. This is a threat to our democracy and flow of accurate news and information. Amazon and online retailers have also had a negative effect on traditional retail business, malls and all types of brick and mortar stores.
Electric cars have been accepted, and batteries now provide 500 or more miles between charges. This could soon put the combustion engine in second place.
World trade agreements could very well be the next major benefit for our economy from agriculture to manufacturing.
The list goes on and on. The last decade has clearly demonstrated a rapid increase in knowledge. Perhaps this is the best time in history to be alive.
Gene Johnson is publisher emeritus of Press Publications.
