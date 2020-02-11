On Feb. 14, 1920, Carrie Chapman Catt launched the League of Women Voters at the final meeting of the National American Woman Suffrage Association: “The spirit of this new crusade will travel from state to state, from city to city … a nationwide campaign against the world’s oldest enemy, ignorance.” The Minneapolis Tribune called this meeting “the most important ever held by women in the United States.” In the words of the Minnesota League’s first president, Clara Ueland, this “mighty political experiment” would transform fledgling women voters into educated, fully engaged political actors.
The League of Women Voters began as a grassroots organization sponsoring voter education and registration campaigns and emphasizing consensual decision making. By 1924, leagues covered over 80% of congressional districts, and Minnesota women were early and eager participants. Minnesota suffrage societies counted 30,000-plus women members in 1919, the year the state legislature enacted presidential suffrage and the Minnesota LWV was born. A year later, Minnesota ratified the 19th Amendment, and 87 South St. Paul women became the first fully franchised female voters in the U.S. by voting on a water bill.
Throughout its history, the LWV has met the changing needs of our democracy without losing focus on voting rights and political education. In Minnesota, early members worked to create a better life for families, sponsoring legislation to benefit mothers and children and expand opportunities for women in public life. Leagues opened citizenship schools for local women, an enterprise continued today through voter registration efforts and free public forums. Leagues also publish pamphlets containing information about community and government leaders and conduct studies on important problems such as money in elections, waste management, affordable housing, and immigration.
The LWV has been in the greater White Bear Lake area since the 1930s, when local women organized around a common desire to be better informed voters. This organization grew over time to include the surrounding communities of North Oaks, Mahtomedi, Arden Hills, Shoreview and the St. Croix Valley. The LWV of White Bear Lake Area now serves 32 communities, three school districts and three counties.
The LWV-WBLA has a strong record of civic engagement, conducting studies of civics education, domestic violence, campaign finance and water quality. It has sponsored candidate events and public forums throughout the region, sent delegations to the United Nations and hosted international citizen groups. In the last two years, the LWV-WBLA has moderated dozens of candidate events and held public forums on gerrymandering, the 2020 census and the history of Minnesota women’s suffrage. 2020 will see public forums on the new presidential primary and precinct caucuses, the media’s role in elections, redistricting and Metropolitan Council governance. Fall 2020 brings more candidate forums and voter registration events at Century College and area high schools.
It may have begun as an experiment, but the League of Women Voters is increasingly relevant today, due in part to its proud adherence to nonpartisanship. LWV neither supports nor opposes candidates or political parties at any level of government, always working on vital issues of public concern and providing a meeting ground for citizens of all political leanings. We need organizations like the LWV now more than ever to remind citizens of the tremendous power of informed individuals. This power is essential to the success of our democracy today and into the future.
Joan Hillebrand Neumiller is LWV-WBLA Vice President and Publicity Director.
Learn more about the organization at lwv-wbla.org
