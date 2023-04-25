As Tara Iyer reaches down to pull a weed from her lakeshore garden along Green Lake in Chisago County, a swallowtail butterfly alights on a nearby flower blossom. A gust of wind sends the blossom with its passenger fluttering gently up and down. Tara’s husband Shravan takes notice. “It’s so amazing seeing what’s here – butterflies, bees, birds – there’s so much life on our shoreline now,” he says.
In the Land of 10,000 lakes, more and more lakeshore landowners are turning toward natural solutions that combine bio-engineering with deep-rooted, native plants to stabilize the land along the water’s edge while also maintaining connected corridors of habitat for beneficial insects, fish, birds, frogs, turtles, and other kinds of wildlife. These native shorelines are designed to withstand wind, waves, and ever-changing water levels and also play a critical role in maintaining biodiversity.
This winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) debuted a new tool that evaluates biology, terrestrial and aquatic connectivity, geomorphology, hydrology, and water quality in order to assess the overall health of watersheds across the state (www.dnr.state.mn.us/whaf). Looking at the Lower St. Croix River Watershed as a whole, from Pine City all the way down to Hastings, the DNR assigned an overall watershed health score of 59/100, with startlingly low ratings for terrestrial habitat quality (16/100) and terrestrial habitat connectivity (19/100). Not surprisingly, the metro Mississippi River watershed ranks even worse, with an overall health score of 42/100 and terrestrial habitat and connectivity scores of 8/100 and 10/100, respectively.
As shoreline and terrestrial habitat vanishes, so too does the biodiversity in our local lakes, including several that are well-known for excellent water quality. Local residents and scientists alike are seeing fewer fish, less diversity in the insects and aquatic invertebrates, and cascading impacts to the overall ecosystem. In 2022, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency added Bone Lake (Scandia) and Lake Jane (Lake Elmo) to the state’s impaired waters list due to biodiversity loss, and warned that Big Carnelian and Big Marine are at high risk as well.
The most important action that lakeshore landowners can take to protect the fish, birds, and wildlife that we love is to maintain terrestrial and shoreline habitat where it still exists and begin working to enhance low-quality habitat with a wider variety of native plants.
This spring, the East Metro Water Education Program and Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership will co-host a free webinar. Restore Your Shore, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 8 will explore bio-engineering strategies that harness the power of nature to guard against erosion while also restoring habitat. This workshop will showcase lakeshore design examples that incorporate pathways, docks, and access to the water, while also providing healthy habitat for pollinators, fish, and wildlife. Learn more and register at tinyurl.com/restoreyourshore.
Barbara Heitkamp is a water educator for the East Metro Water Resource Education Program and Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership.
Angie Hong coordinates the East Metro Water Education Program. Find their contact information at www.mnwcd.com
