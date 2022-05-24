THIS IS CLEARLY a wonderful time of year as the weather warms, trees come to life, and the early flowers start blooming. Fishing season is open and all the water sports come alive.
Garage sales start showing up, and the garage gets cleaned. Winter coats are put away.
It’s time to take a hike, cycle a path or get that tennis racket or pickleball paddle out and get some overdue exercise. It’s all part of the enjoyment of living in the Midwest.
It’s also a time to review safety protocols, whether you are on a bike, on the water or four-wheeling through the pine forests. It’s time to review your ATV or boat registration and possibly increase coverage.
Motorists need to take heed as well and “Start seeing motorcycles.” I see motorists going through stop signs which can lead to unnecessary neighborhood accidents. It’s a good time for a safety review within every family for all age groups.
It’s graduation time, and also a chance to get your fingers in the soil as we begin planting flowers and vegetables. Whether it is a large garden or pots on the porch, it’s clearly a mark of a new season. People are working hard to clean up their lawns and gardens. Have you heard of “No mow May?” It’s when your yard is allowed to bloom to be pollinator friendly. This also the time of year to make home repairs and do painting. It’s all part of having pride in a community. I love living here.
I THINK WE are faced for the next 12 months with gasoline at $4 plus per gallon. Our country has adequate oil, as well as natural gas, but getting it into the pipeline has been clogged in part due to government regulations and executive leadership. Perhaps it wouldn’t make any difference what party was in office with the polarization and politics slowing down the process of what’s good for the American people.
We are going to eventually see difficulty with our electric power grids. Some of our leadership has been too anxious to go green, thereby eliminating fossil fuels prematurely. It’s good to have national goals, but we need to be realistic in bringing them on line without putting undue pressure and excessive costs on the consumer.
Government spending on petroleum is probably the biggest cause of the inflation. Production and delivery is centered around petroleum supplies and products. Inflation will need to be controlled and with that we are likely to have some type of recession. I don’t think any of this was necessary, at least at the level we are experiencing.
The cost of living is spiking. Expectation is there for employees to receive higher wages, and rightly so. That adds to the costs of producing all that we consume. Once wages are established, they don’t go down.
We have the additional problem of labor shortages. There are far more jobs available than there are people qualified to fill those positions.
When you are making a purchase, thank every employee that helps you for coming to work that day. So many stores are short of staff and through it we are learning lessons of patience and priorities.
THANKS, VETERANS, FOR all your sacrifice to preserve our democracy and freedoms. Enjoy and reflect on Memorial Day.
Gene Johnson is publisher emeritus of Press Publications
