A new school year brings a fresh start for students and educators. For students, a new school year means a new grade, new teachers, and new opportunities to find joy, explore their passions, and be curious about learning. As educators, we too share in the new school year excitement as our schools burst with possibility, exploration, and new connections. This fresh, exciting start is particularly relevant for Mahtomedi Schools this year as we embark on our new Strategic Plan.
In January, our district began a strategic planning process that brought together almost 100 members of our community: parents, students, graduates, staff, board members, and community leaders. Through challenging conversations, information gathering, deep listening and a little bit of dreaming, our community put forward a plan for our schools that was approved by the board on Aug. 22.
Our district transformation began by determining what we collectively believe as a community, regardless of context, and articulating who we aspire to be. Mahtomedi Public Schools has so much to be proud of including the strong foundation that has established our district as a state and national leader in educational excellence. Our strategic plan calls for us to go beyond test scores to pursue and define excellence in new, bold ways.
Our strategic planning process pushed us to explore our identity as a school district, examine what’s possible, and set up a path to figure out how are we going to do it. The plan is comprehensive with a new mission, belief statements, objectives, strategies, and parameters. The Strategic Plan is a living framework for us going forward. Through the comprehensive process and outcome, we saw several themes emerge and this will guide our work going forward.
• Personal Excellence
• Sense of Belonging and Purpose
• Culture of Trust
• Community Impact
• Exceptional Learning and Teaching
• Development and Pursuit of Passion
• Agency of Students and Staff
You will see us learning and implementing new ways of teaching and learning in our district. These themes will guide our work. The learning and implementing in these areas will support us to accomplish our objectives for students of Mahtomedi Public Schools. This work is exciting and it is instilling new hope and a hunger for exploring what’s possible in our community. The 2019-20 school year start gives us joy, hope, and excitement for what’s next for Mahtomedi Public Schools. I look forward to sharing more about our strategic plan with the community as we continue our work. I encourage you to visit our website for more details about the plan and to watch a video with an overview of the process and plan: mahtomedi.k12.mn.us/2019_Strategic_Planning
Superintendent Barb Duffrin, Mahtomedi Public Schools.
