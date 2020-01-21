I’ve heard it so many times from fellow reporters that it almost seems cliché at this point, but it’s true for me all the same: I’ve wanted to be a journalist for nearly as long as I can remember. Back in high school, I served as the news editor for my school’s monthly paper, but my first gig in journalism (if you can call it that) came even earlier.
Throughout third grade, I’d make a point of waking up early on Saturday mornings to type up reports on family happenings from the week prior, print out three copies—one for my parents and one for each of my sisters—and slip copies underneath their bedroom doors before they woke up. I called the paper the “Callen Family Inquirer” and, despite the fact that none of my family members willingly subscribed, I charged them a quarter for each issue. My parents humored me by obliging, but my sisters never paid up. In retrospect, they were probably upset at the admittedly biased reporting, exemplified in articles like the one I wrote about them whining at having to complete their weekly chores (never mind that I always grumbled at the same myself).
Thankfully, I’ve grown as a writer and reporter since those early days, especially through my studies at Carleton College and my time at Press Publications, where I’ve worked for the last year and a half. In this role, I’ve learned a great deal from my supervisors and co-workers, who have also become my mentors, as well as from the residents of the communities I’ve been lucky to cover. I can confidently say that the reporting here is of infinitely higher quality than the Callen Family Inquirer, and voluntary pay strikes me as much a fairer subscription model than my 8-year-old self’s demands for a quarter.
I see journalism as a vital public service, and I strive to ensure that my reporting is accurate, fair and compassionate, whether it’s a story about the latest city council meeting or a local resident who has accomplished something amazing. However, no reporter can do their job alone—if you ask me, the key word in community journalism is community.
So far, I have primarily covered the Forest Lake and St. Croix Valley communities for the Lowdown, but I’ve written the occasional regional story and a few columns, so readers of other papers may recognize my byline already. In any case, I am thrilled to now also be covering Shoreview. I know I have big shoes to fill, but I am eager to hear the stories and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead. My introduction to the community so far has been warm and welcoming.
Making connections with others is my favorite part of the job, so please don’t hesitate to reach out if you feel inclined. I welcome any and all story ideas, photos and feedback. My inbox is always open, but even though I am a child of the digital age, e-mails and phone calls can’t compare to a face-to-face interaction. I hope to see you out and about soon!
Elizabeth Callen can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.