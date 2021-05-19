Lara Dallman-Weiss recently visited the Boatworks Commons Community Room to help add to the fundraising efforts of her Olympic bid. She is the first sailor in the 132-year history of the White Bear Lake Yacht Club to compete in the Olympics.
In a presentation for members of the local sailing community that included slides and video clips, she shared details about the history of her sailing career that started with lessons at the White Bear Sailing School in an Optimist Dinghy. She later raced X-boats at the White Bear Yacht Club, became an instructor at the White Bear Sailing School (WBSS)and went on to race at Eckerd College, the Inland Lake Yachting Association and other high level sailing venues.
Lara’s Olympic team partner is Nikki Barnes, a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. In June or July, the team will travel to Japan for training exercises. Donations to help fund expenses including sails, transport of boat and equipment, international housing and meals are still being accepted. For more information, call Jay Rendall, WBSS at 651-253-0044 or visit the Perfect Vision Sailing website at perfectvisionsailing.com.
— Photos by Paul Dols | Press Publications
(0) comments
