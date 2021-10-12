Age 97, of Forest Lake formerly of White Bear Lake
Son of Rev. Philip John and Emily Eckhoff. Born June 19, 1924 entered into eternal life on September 28, 2021. U.S.M.C., February 1943 – September 1945. South Pacific, V/12 Candidate, 40-year optometrist of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Preceded in death by former wife Cleo; son Philip James Eckhoff Jr. Maryland. Survived by wife Alice Eckhoff; children Kathleen (Tom) Yeager, Patricia (Frank) Biagi, W. Nile (Patti) Eckhoff, Fred (Jennifer) Eckhoff, Krystan (Bill) Putney, Barbara (Charlie) Welch, Vicki Abtin, Lisa Slawson, Mary (Greg) McGlothin, John (B.J.) Peterson, Tom (Ginni) Peterson, Mark (LuAnn) Peterson; daughter-in-law Renee Christensen; brother-in-law Kermit Ericsson, MD, 23 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Philip was a very active member in the Twin Cities Model A Club. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden Street, White Bear Lake, with a visitation one hour before the service at church. Due to Covid-19 the family requests that all guests wear masks during the services at church. Private Interment Mount Bloom Cemetery, Tiskilwa, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to your local American Legion.
Commented