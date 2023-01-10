Age 78. Of White Bear.
Died peacefully on Dec. 23 after a long battle with declining health. Paul served in the Air Force and MN air national guard for 36 years; including as commander of 237th air traffic control flight and executive officer of the 133 airlift wing. He is preceded in death by parents Laverne and Vernon Fink; brother Fred. Survived by wife of 49 ½ years Margaret “Peggy” Fink; children David (Sarah) Fink, Katie (Tim) Prochnau, and Joshua (Sarah) Fink; grandchildren Graham, Bieatrice, Ingrid, and William Fink; Elijah, Hannah, Micah, and Sarah Prochnau; Kinsley Fink.
