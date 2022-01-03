Kenneth J. Kostelac Age 82 of Forest Lake. Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 29, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, Joe & Bessie; sister, Kathleen Max. Survived by loving wife of 51 years, Mary; children, Heidi and Kevin (Brenda); grandchildren, Colin and Kayla; brothers-in-law, Arlyn Max, William (Barbara) Doebler; nieces, Elizabeth Max and Suzie Haires; nephew, Greg Doebler; other relatives and dear friends. Ken was a devoted elementary school teacher in the White Bear Lake School district for 33 years. A celebration of life gathering 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
