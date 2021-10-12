Age 26. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Saturday, October 16th at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, WBL. Visitation 4-8PM Friday at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL, 1 hour before Mass at church. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
