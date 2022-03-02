Staff members and volunteers installed artwork in the Ford Family Gallery at the White Bear Center for Arts last week in preparation for the upcoming opening of the Northern Lights juried art exhibit. It is the largest in the 48 year history of the regional exhibit. Working artists Awa Mally, Scott Lloyd Anderson and Kraig Thayer Rasmussen judged a record number of more than 600 submissions from artists in Minnesota and Wisconsin, resulting in 103 works of art being accepted into the final exhibit.
The opening of the Northern Lights 48th Annual Juried Art Exhibition is Thursday, March 3 from 3:30 – 8:30 p.m. The award ceremony starts at 7:00 p.m. The event is free with registration.
