Zoning issues prevent modern upgrades to home

Homeowners requested a 15-foot addition to the front of their home that would look like this. The addition required a setback variance.

 Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A couple living on Birch Lake will have to find other options for an expensive addition to their home. 

The decision wasn’t easy, but City Council members voted Oct. 11 to deny a setback variance at 1525 Birch Lake Blvd. N., claiming the applicants did not show practical difficulty as required by state statute. 

