Zoning issues prevent modern upgrades to home

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A couple living on Birch Lake will have to find other options for an expensive addition to their home.
The decision wasn’t easy, but City Council members voted Oct. 11 to deny a setback variance at 1525 Birch Lake Blvd. N., claiming the applicants did not show practical difficulty as required by state statute.
Homeowners Rick Huston and Tracy Jacobs pleaded their case, saying there was practical hardship due to their desire to add rooftop solar to the $100,000 addition.
Council followed staff’s recommendation for denial of the 10.5-foot variance, which would result in a 70-foot setback from the front property line. Average setback for the applicant’s home and two adjoining neighbors is 80.5 feet, pointed out Community Development Director Jason Lindahl. He told council the city understands the rationale to modernize and update the house, but the addition would change the character of the neighborhood with its large front yards and does not meet state statute for hardship according to the city’s zoning regulations.
The couple wanted to add a large master bedroom with walk-in closets, a master bath and office to the front (south side) of the lake home they purchased in June, noting that the bedrooms are small by today’s standards and they work from home, so need office space.
The applicant carries the burden of proving practical difficulty, Lindahl reminded council. Zoning code permits properties to deviate up to 10 feet from the average; however, it excludes properties that abut lakes from this process.
Detractors from expanding to the rear of the home, such as a concrete foundation (from an old chicken coop), large trees and economic considerations do not constitute practical difficulty, Lindahl said, noting that the better option to add on to the back of the house would meet all required setbacks.
Homeowner Jacobs disagreed, saying solar panels won’t get enough sunlight on the north side and it would be difficult to get equipment to the back yard. They also don’t want to disturb the large oak trees.
Jacobs pointed out that state statute mentions a lack of access to solar energy as a practical difficulty. It also will cost almost twice as much to put the addition on the back. “Financial difficulty cannot be a sole reason (for a variance), but it deserves some consideration by statute,” she said.
Council Member Dan Jones said the couple knew what they were getting when they bought the house. “It’s like buying a home next to an airport and then complaining about the sound,” he said. “Circumstances that involve expenditure of funds isn’t our problem. There are other options.”
The couple purchased the home with the intention of improving it, Jacobs told council. “We want to put money into it. Our neighbors don’t have issue with this. It will improve the look, we’ll pay more taxes and improve the neighborhood.” She pointed out that most homes in the neighborhood have been recently updated.
Council didn’t buy the arguments, maintaining that the property owners didn’t pass the practical difficulty test. “We have to maintain the integrity of the process,” said Member Bill Walsh. “Precedent-setting must be taken into account.”
The vote was 4-1. The Planning Commission also recommended denial by a 4-3 vote.
Member Heidi Hughes voted against the denial, saying she appreciates that the homeowners are willing to invest money into an old house. “It doesn’t seem like an egregious ask,” she said.
Huston told commission members that before they bought the house, they had reached out to several council members and were assured there was a process in place to obtain a variance. Meeting minutes indicate he was disturbed it was not made clear to him there were zoning issues to consider. Jacobs felt that state statute used to analyze variances is “vague.”
Council Member Kevin Edberg served as acting mayor in the absence of Dan Louismet, who was out of town.
— Debra Neutkens
