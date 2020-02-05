Feb. 22 is the 40th anniversary of the 1980 hockey game at Lake Placid, forever dubbed Miracle on Ice.
Coincidentally, Ramsey County’s first Zamboni — the same machine that manicured Aldrich Arena ice — is being restored and should be ready for a special parade commemorating the event.
The Minnesota Wild is organizing a Greatest Day Parade in St. Paul to honor “Miracle on Ice,” the day the men’s U.S. Olympic team, coached by Herb Brooks, beat the Soviets. The team went on to win the gold medal.
A Forest Lake grad who played high school hockey at Aldrich is helping in the $15,000 Zamboni restoration. Corey Roberts, owner of The Minnesotan apparel company in downtown White Bear Lake, is selling specially designed shirts for the project and kicking back 12% of sales.
“One of our first designs was the Aldrich Arena shirt,” noted Roberts, who opened the store late 2018. “It’s a landmark.” Sharing his own personal experience, the retailer said he’ll never forget losing to Hill-Murray 6-5 in double overtime his last high school game at the Maplewood arena, the oldest ice rink in Ramsey County.
Sara Ackmann, director of operations for ice arenas and golf courses, is familiar with the store and knew Roberts had Aldrich apparel. The county approached the owner asking if he’d be interested in helping fundraise for the Zamboni project. Roberts quickly accepted, creating the graphic and applying it to two garments, plus a hat.
The nostalgic Aldrich merchandise has been popular, but for reasons Roberts didn’t expect. “When we first started selling the shirt, I heard more comments about graduations at Aldrich than hockey. That caught me by surprise,” he said.
Ackmann said the 1962 Zamboni, decommissioned in the early ’90s, was becoming a storage problem for the county so staff considered its options. “Passionate employees thought we should do something with the Zamboni,” she said. “Originally, we thought to make it a showpiece at Vadnais (Sports Center). After one of our mechanics got the engine running, the decision was made to get the resurfacer fully functional again. The project is basically employee-driven.”
If the restored machine passes a resurfacing test, it will be used at special Aldrich events and showcased during community celebrations like the St. Paul parade.
Added Ackmann: “I’ve had a lot of feedback from people who say, ‘I remember Leon.’ It’s been a charming, fun project.”
Because of its financial support, The Minnesotan will sponsor the Zamboni in the 1 p.m. parade Feb. 22, which will travel from the Herb Brooks statue in Rice Park to CHS Field. Roberts said the Saints organization has set aside an area in its new baseball museum for Miracle paraphernalia. Unfortunately, players from the 1980 team will be attending a competing event in Las Vegas. They will be recognized during the game between the Golden Knights and Florida Panthers. A “Relive the Miracle” is also planned at 2 p.m. at the Vegas Thomas and Mack Center.
Visit theminnesotan.com to check out the “Old School Cool” apparel. The store is located at 2186 Fourth St., White Bear Lake.
