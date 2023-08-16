Most days, White Bear Lake’s former mayor can be found in his happy place: peering under the hood of a car and listening to the musical sound of an impact driver.
Paul Auger is in his element at Knutsen Auto Service, his new hangout now that Auger’s Garage is closed. The business started in 1919 by his grandfather, Henry Louis Auger, on the corner of Fourth Street and Bald Eagle Avenue “sailed into the sunset” a year ago.
It was time, Auger said. He was 69 after all, and his scary bout with a paralyzing illness in 2017 left him debilitated.
Auger never regained use of his left hand, and although he can walk short distances with the use of special braces on his lower legs, he is more comfortable in an electric wheelchair.
Contracting Guillain-Barre Syndrome six years ago was life-changing for Auger, the city’s mayor from 1995 to 2010. He spent months in the hospital, his entire body paralyzed.
It started with tingling in his foot. Within 24 hours, Auger was in intensive care hooked up to a mechanical ventilator to breathe. Every muscle in his body became immobile as white blood cells attacked the myelin sheath around his nerves, disrupting the electrical impulses to the brain and spinal cord. Even his eyes were stuck open, because he couldn’t blink.
"It's not something I want to remember, but to have something that tries to kill you but doesn't, and you recover to almost 100%, it's like divine intervention," he’d shared in an earlier interview. “It was like living in a twilight zone, but I didn’t die. Although I thought Father (Ralph) Talbot (the priest at St. Mary of the Lake) was administering last rites one day in my hospital room. I woke up after a vivid dream to see him looking in my eyes and putting something on my forehead. I tried to ‘will’ him my thoughts, to tell him, ‘I’m still here.’ We laughed about it later. He said he was giving me a blessing.”
The experience with the mysterious condition has given Auger a positive outlook on life, he said. He won’t chance driving again due to a disconnect between his feet and brain, but Auger is OK with that. “After all the years I spent driving people around, I’m perfectly happy to sit in the passenger seat,” he said.
Of course, he does drive an electric wheelchair around town on daily excursions.
As the self-proclaimed “boulevard superintendent,” the former mayor tools around downtown nearly every day. From Knutsen’s on Fifth Street, he travels to the Seventh Street stoplight, crosses Hwy. 61 and heads to Lake Avenue. From there, his circuit takes him to the VFW, where he turns around, crosses Hwy. 96 and heads back to the shop. He likes to stop by construction projects around town, like the new public safety building, “to see what $21 million buys us.”
“I BS my way there and back, visiting people I know,” said Auger. And he knows a lot of people. He’s probably related to a good share of the local population.
His maternal grandfather was Henry Kohler, who founded Kohler Mix Specialties (now Saputo Foods) in the 1920s. Henry married Blanche Houle, another well-known name in the area. Auger has 62 first cousins on the Kohler side.
There’s also a connection to Knutsen Auto, which was formerly owned by Auger’s brother-in-law Paul Sisterman, who is married to Auger’s sister Ellen. The business changed hands recently when Sisterman retired and sold it to Dave Rancour.
Besides offering his “institutional knowledge” at the auto repair shop, Auger jokes that his role is mostly public relations. “It gets me out of the house,” he added. “I have to do something. I can’t just watch TV.”
Traveling in a wheelchair has given the former city leader a new perspective regarding roadways. “The curb cuts for handicap access are wonderful, but our sidewalks suck,” complained Auger.
Charlie Moore, a former Koffee Klatch regular at Auger’s Garage, chauffeurs his old friend back and forth to the auto shop every day. The two men knew each other from back in the day when their daughters danced at Larkin Studio in Maplewood.
Auger turns 70 on Aug. 21 and he plans to spend it with family at a resort near Grand Rapids. He likes nothing better than to spend time with his grandkids, who range in age from 3 to 23. “The older kids don’t need grandpa so much anymore, but I still have fun with the younger ones. That’s what I live for,” he said. “We’ll go fishing, catch frogs and skip stones.”
When the Press caught up with Auger, he was chatty and upbeat. “I feel pretty lucky,” he confessed. “Guillain-Barre didn’t kill me and I’m not in pain.” He does miss one thing, though: “I do wish I could still play golf.”
