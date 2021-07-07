The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and the YMCA of the North will offer free memberships for thousands of teens and young adults this summer. From June 21 to Sept. 30, teens can take advantage of this free membership at 21 YMCA locations throughout the Twin Cities.
The YMCA is positioned to help ensure that youth of all backgrounds and incomes have access to learning opportunities outside of school. The Y’s locations cut across city, county and school district boundaries. More than 80 percent of Twin Cities teens live within 15 minutes of a YMCA location that offers opportunities for wellness, sports, leadership activities, STEM projects and more.
“The YMCA Get Summer program is making a real difference in our community by providing a safe space for youth to connect and have fun while learning important lifelong skills,” said Mark Dienhart, president and chief executive officer of the Schulze Family Foundation. “We believe supporting this program offers a truly unique opportunity to engage youth in their neighborhood with educational and enriching experiences with caring mentors and role models.”
This year, the YMCA will offer teens entering grades 9-12 an opportunity to be engaged in fitness and wellness programming at the Y. They will also have opportunities for in-person and virtual teen specific programming, including health and well-being classes, leadership and character development programs and access to gymnasium, fitness floor and aquatics areas.
"The YMCA has given me so many options since getting my membership. You can always find me with my friends playing basketball or lifting weights throughout the week. This structure to my routine is crucial to my mental, emotional and physical health,” said Jacob, 16-year-old from Forest Lake area.
"I'm so thankful my kids have the opportunity to access so many activities and programs at the YMCA. I feel grateful they have a safe and fun environment they can be a part of,” said DeAnn Mayer, a parent from Forest Lake area.
“The YMCA is thrilled to partner with the Schulze Family Foundation to provide a safe environment for young people to engage in programs that promote healthy living, build character and leadership, and support success in school and in life,” said Glen Gunderson, president of the YMCA of the North. “The Y is committed to eliminating barriers to participation so all have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive during out-of-school time. This program is possible because of the generous donation from the Schulze family.”
For more information, visit ymcanorth.org/locations.
— From press release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.