Year in Review 2021

As each year comes to an end, it is a tradition of The White Bear Press to look back at some of the most memorable stories of the year.
Although we would all like to “get back to normal,” the COVID-19 pandemic persists. School board meetings continue to draw a crowd. New leaders will be installed in schools and city councils. Debates about mass transit have played out in letters to the editor. Proposed road projects, trails, and housing developments continue to make headlines.
This holiday season, one can see local shops and restaurants bustling once again, community events attracting families, and theater productions and art exhibits drawing spectators.
We hope you enjoy this retrospective issue. The staff at the Press wish all of our readers a happy and healthy New Year!
January
• A couple that wished to remain anonymous donated more than $250,000 for a new program that helps both restaurant owners and residents impacted by the pandemic. More Than Meals will provide up to 2,000 restaurant-prepared meals each week for up to three months. “The idea is to pay it forward and help local businesses survive the winter,” said Sharon Hanifl-Lee, who helped direct the program’s launch.
• It was a historic day as 180 residents and employees at Cerenity Senior Care rolled up their sleeves to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
• The winter high school sports season, twice delayed by COVID-19 restrictions, will launch with most participants wearing masks, few spectators allowed, and shorter seasons.
• White Bear Lake resident Jon Kirschoffer and his son, BJ, designed a GPS transmitter that can stick to Polar Bear fur.
• After eight years, the lake level lawsuit appears to be over. The district court order that followed a 2017 bench decision between the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the White Bear Lake Restoration Association (WBLRA) will stand. “The burden is on the DNR to follow the lay,” said Dick Allyn, attorney on WBLRA’s legal team. “The precedent in this case is important for how they will manage other water appropriation permits that are allegedly affecting lake and river levels.”
• White Bear Lake Mayor Jo Emerson will appoint members to an advisory task force to help guide a new initiative, the “Welcoming & Inclusive Community Initiative.”
• Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak with the schedule for phasing into in-person learning. After Feb. 1, district elementary schools will hold full in-person learning five days a week. Grades 6-12 will continue distance learning for the time being.
• A new group in Vadnais Heights encourages residents to “Buy Nothing.” The Buy Nothing Project started as a way for neighbors to share and exchange items without money exchanging hands.
February
• The next stop for the Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit project is release of an environmental assessment, followed by a public comment period later this summer.
• A new public safety building is on the horizon in White Bear Lake. A remodeled building will provide indoor parking for police vehicles, a second story over the adjoining fire station to accommodate the department's new ladder truck, and provide sleeping quarters for personnel on call 24/7.
• For their 50th wedding anniversary, friends and family of John and Peggy Parenteau organized a “Fly-by Shouting Parade” where participants were encouraged to shout greetings and tossed their well wishes on Frisbees and paper airplanes.
• Every day at 1 p.m., good friends Jim Sobieski and James Erickson gather near a propane-fueled fire to talk politics, philosophy, and family in the front yard of Sobieski's Mahtomedi home.
• Mahtomedi High School has won the Minnesota State Real World Design Challenge for the fifth straight year.
• Winter is the best season to view Lady of the Lake, the 14-foot tall chainsaw carving on the Dellwood peninsula.
• The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning in response to an increase in the number of carjackings with handguns across Ramsey County. When the 2021 school year started, there were 249 fewer students in White Bear Area Schools than the previous year. “Once the pandemic hit, we lost a number of students,” said Tim Wald, assistant superintendent of finance and operations. “I think some families chose to homeschool their kids rather than do the distance-learning model.”
• Whether an apartment/parking ramp project at Third Street and Cook advances remains to be seen after neighbors gave the developer an earful. Plans were later scrapped.
• In 2020, there were a total of 46 thefts from vehicles within Vadnais-Snail Lakes Regional Park, a steep jump from a total of 2 in 2019.
March
• The Neighborhood Concerned Citizen’s Group continues to keep Water Gremlin in the public eye, and make sure what happened in their community does not happen again anywhere in Minnesota.
• Mahtomedi students in grades 6-12 have been given the green light to return to in-person learning – a six-period day, five days a week – on St. Patrick’s Day.
• The groomed cross-country ski tracks on White Bear Lake are a grassroots volunteer effort led by residents Mike and Cheryl Plumb.
• Kids are still vaping at very high rates, with one in five high school students using e-cigarettes and 70% of high school and middle school users reporting signs of nicotine dependence, according to new data from the 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey.
• World War II Navy veteran MaDonna Bonk turns 100 this month.
• The icon of a bygone age could be gone permanently is the vacant Lakeside Club building is razed to make room for a proposed 40-unit market rate apartment complex.
• A recent school activity at Sunrise Park Middle School asked students to assess their level of privilege, which caught the attention of parent in the district.
• This summer, bicyclists using the Lake Links Trail can take respite, fix a tire or tighten a bolt in a new pavilion in located at Bellaire Beach.
• The deaths of swans at Sucker Lake in Vadnais Heights have spurred a bill in the state Legislature to restrict the sale of lead tackle, with the hope of reducing the accumulation of lead in local lakes.
• “Vaccine Crusader” Bridget Dant Hovde, a 1999 White Bear Lake grad, is helping older Minnesotans set up vaccine appointments, booking appointments for more than 400 people.
• How long a dock and how many slips Commercial Bay operators are allowed is still an issue with which the Lake Conservation District is grappling.
• Official ice-out was declared March 29, a few days earlier than 2020, said record keeper Jan Holtz Kraemer.
April
• Lakeshore Players Theatre was notified is had acquired the former lake home of their longtime donor and friend, Betty Wold Johnson. The home was immediately listed for sale, as it is against the organization’s gift policy to own physical property.
• Max Nelson, a Mahtomedi High School junior who is blind in his left eye and nearly blind in his right, recently completed the Nordic ski season as the No. 1 individual in the Metro East conference. He missed sectionals to ski in Europe with Team USA Paralympics.
• With the expansion/renovation approved by voters in 2019, North and South Campus will cease to exist as separate schools as grades 9-12 are housed under one roof with capacity for 3,200 students. Move-in date at the new White Bear Lake Area High School is targeted for fall 2024.
• A 1929 home on the Dellwood peninsula hasn’t changed much in almost 100 years, both inside and out. The same family owns the property, using it as a summer home much like its original owner.
• The White Bear Press celebrates 125 years. The first edition of White Bear Life was published April 17, 1986.
• The last member of the Kohler family , Doug Kohler, retired after 50-plus years with the company, started by his grandparents in the 1920’s. Kohler Mix manufactured their own ice cream for the first counter freezer installed in the state. There is speculation that Kohler’s grandfather invented soft serve ice cream.
• White Bear Lake high schoolers gathered in the rainy parking lot at South Campus in support of Black classmates who were targeted with hateful messages over social media.
• Work has begun on the elementary school in Hugo, which will be located west of Forest Boulevard North/Highway 61 across from 152nd Street North. The school is expected to open in the fall 2022.
May
• Head of U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, White Bear Lake Class of 1982, was inducted to the school district’s Wall of Fame.
• The Class of 2021 will be able to celebrate prom and graduation in person this year, though the events will be modified.
• Danielle Harley thought it was a funny coincidence that the White Bear Lake doctor she chose to deliver her third child was from her same hometown. It turned out Dr. Matthew Anderson also delivered her.
• It has been a long journey from Cub Scout to Eagle Scout, but its a road that White Bear seniors Henry Contreras, Trayton Pescosolido and Tony Perfetti have walked together. The three Scouts achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on the same day.
• Several bear sightings have been reported throughout the north metro. Most of the bear sightings are not reported in an official capacity to police, but rather shared on social media platforms.
• Wave action, wind and ice dams are eroding the lake frontage at Bellaire Beach, so the Township hired a landscaping company to place 130 tons of boulders to “armor” the shoreline.
• Steve Wolgamot of Mahtomedi has been selected as the 2021 J. Stanley and Doris Hill Legacy Award recipient.
• The long-vacant building that used to be a convent for St. Pius X Catholic Church will find new life as a 24-bed nursing home.
• It would behoove motorists within Mahtomedi city limits to keep a close eye on speed limit signs, as new speed limits will go into effect in July. Changes include a 20 MPH speed limit on all residential streets.
June
• Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Minnesota. Thieves can sell them at scrapyards for $50 to $200, yet they cost $800 to $5,000 to replace. Targeted vehicles include the Toyota Prius, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, all Hondas and vehicles with higher ground clearance.
• A Lino Lakes man has pleaded guilty to two counts of threats of violence after assaulting an elderly couple holding a handmade political sign in White Bear Lake last November.
• Members of Mahtomedi High Schools Eco Club tested a homemade boat made from plastic bottles collected in the cafeteria on White Bear Lake. They aim to bring awareness to the need for alternatives to single-use plastics.
• Former White Bear Lake High School hockey player Wyatt Newpower signs with the Detroit Red Wings.
• The new playground at Kohler Meadows Park is being dedicated in the memory of Joe Momsen, who worked in the Vadnais Heights Public Works Department for 37 years.
• In the inaugural A-boat race of the season, the newest boat in the fleet, Snitch, was first to cross the finish line in the first race of the night.
• The Mahtomedi Zephyrs baseball team pummeled Grand Rapids 20-3 for the Class 3A state championship crown, setting championship game records for runs scored and margin of victory.
• In a presentation to White Bear Rotarians, Water Gremlin president Scott Schultz said the company is committed to environmental stewardship.
• After 12 years as mayor of White Bear Lake, Jo Emerson is not renewing her bid for office in November. City Manager Ellen Hiniker also announced plans to retire at the end of the year.
• Many Faces, a collaboration between the City of White Bear Lake, White Bear Lake Area Schools, and the White Bear Center for the Arts in partnership with the Minnesota Humanities Center, hosted the first in a series of four conversations on race.
July
•A monitoring report shows Water Gremlin’s housekeeping practices and activities have reduced lead levels at the facility.
•Neighbors LeeAnn Meyer, 78, and Devan Hanson, 13, grew their hair in a friendly competition to donate to Locks of Love. Devan’s older brother Braeden donated hair with Meyer in 2015.
•Voting is set to begin in the Best of the Press Readers’ Choice Contest, with more than 125 categories to choose from.
•Calling the Rush Line rapid transit project a “bus invasion” that isn’t a fit for the community, a small coalition is working to stop it.
•Summer Schmit, 17, of Grant, is one of 34 swimmers named to the Team USA squad for the Tokyo Paralympic games.
•Local resident Sarah Kraning has attracted more than 400,000 followers on TikTok with her paintings inspired by her synesthesia, which causes her to experience music as colors and patterns.
•Drought conditions occurring across Minnesota are creating challenging conditions for people trying to get their boats in and out of public launches.
•Intense discussion of racial equity in the schools dominated the public forum at the White Bear school board meeting.
•“Wolgamot Way,” a portion of the Lake Links Trail, was officially dedicated to Steve Wolgamot, a champion of the project to build a trail around White Bear Lake.
•The White Bear Lake Restoration Association and Lake Homeowners Association, plaintiffs in a 2017 lake level lawsuit, filed a proposed court order demanding the Department of Natural Resources provide regular updates on its compliance with the court order.
•A flag dedication ceremony marked the first birthday celebration for the new Wildwood Library.
August
• White Bear Lake resident and University of St. Thomas women’s hockey coach Joel Johnson was named coach of the USA women’s hockey team for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
• Officer Rob Flick will retire from the White Bear Lake Police Department after 37 years, the longest-serving officers in the department.
• White Bear Lake-based Zeus Electric Chassis has developed a midsize electric utility vehicle.
• The city of Birchwood is asking for the community’s help in providing information about old, anti-Semitic graffiti that was uncovered in the renovation of the Birchwood Village Hall.
• Laura Dallman-Weiss, a White Bear Yacht Club sailor, and her partner, Nikki Barnes, wrapped up their adventure at the Olympic Games in Japan in 12th place.
• Community leaders gathered around the Erd-Geist Gazebo in Matoska Park for a rededication ceremony following the completion of a rehabilitation project made possible by an anonymous donation.
• Fourteen members have filed for four open school board member-at-large seats for the White Bear Lake Area School District.
• A 43-year-old man went missing while swimming off a pontoon on White Bear Lake and did not survive. The cause of death was later determined to be drowning.
• H2O for Life was featured in a segment on PBS NewsHour, detailing how students at Matoska Elementary helped raise funds to build a rain collection tank for the Nyaka School in Uganda.
• Barry Henriksen of White Bear Lake was named Minnesota’s new VFW commander. He served as commander for Post 1782 twice and as district commander prior to assuming his current position.
• Evelyn Duvall earned a third-place finish in the Women’s 6 Slalom (ages 60-64) at the 79th Goode Water Ski National Championships.
September
• Recent private well sampling detected the chemical 1,4-dioxane at levels above Minnesota Department of Health drinking water guidance values in eight wells in the Gem Lake/White Bear area. Affected residents have been contacted and are getting bottled water.
• Kenny Jary of Willernie, a Navy veteran who has proudly decorated his scooter in red, white and blue, has become a TikTok sensation with the handle @patriotickenny.
• In the open forum portion of the meeting, the Mahtomedi school board heard from dozens of residents who were deeply divided over the district’s requirement that all students wear face coverings in school buildings. The issue everyone seemed to agree on was the return to in-person learning.
• On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, White Bear resident Marissa Blahnik, who was working at Court TV in New York at the time, shared emails she had written on about her experiences in the aftermath of the day. Mahtomedi resident Tim Stout shared what it was like working for President Bush in the White House on Sept. 11.
• Birchwood residents Rachael and Dave Drew released 70 monarch butterflies that hatched in the screened butterfly house they built in their yard.
• Citing a need for more space, Big Wood Brewery announced it will be moving to a parcel of land in Vadnais Heights that was formerly home to Garceau Hardware.
• King’s City, the iconic red-trimmed restaurant off Highway 61, has closed its doors for good. “It’s about time we move on and do something different,” said owner Sam Ma. “We were lucky enough to be in business for 39 years with the support of the community and our customers.”
• In a less than 5-minute meeting, the White Bear Lake school board canceled its public forum in response to members of the audience who attended without wearing masks, defying board rules.
• A Lake Links Trail survey sent to owners of 63 parcels along Highway 244 in Dellwood didn’t get much response. The nine homeowners who did provide feedback had split opinions.
• The top two finalists for best teacher in the 2021 Best of the Press Reader’s Choice Contest hail from St. Jude of the Lake elementary school — sixth grade teacher Jill Ryan was the winner, and second grade teacher Sarah Sowada was a finalist.
• Members of the Friday Breakfast Ladies group have donated a dollar a week at their gatherings at Jimmy’s over the past 10 years. The small donation has grown to $6,000, which they donated to the White Bear Area Food Shelf.
October
• Plans to close Highway 61 access into a strip mall and redesign a nearby intersection attracted a full house of Rush Line opponents to a public hearing at City Hall. Council voted to approve the project in a 3-2 vote.
• In a presentation to the White Bear Lake Rotary, Police Chief Julie Swanson said the No. 1 complaint received by the police department is traffic. “Citizens want more traffic enforcement,” she said. Other trends include thefts from auto and catalytic converter thefts. Other local trends in 2020 included 150 calls for persons in crisis, and 11 overdose deaths. Nonfatal drug overdoses in Minnesota increased during the pandemic.
• The White Bear Lake Historical Society led an online presentation celebrating the centennial of Birchwood Village.
• The South Shore Boulevard design is nearing the final turn. Plans include a two-way road with a multiuse trail from White Bear Avenue to McKnight Road, and a one-way with a trail from McKnight to County Road F. The trail, separated from the road by a boulevard, connects White Bear Avenue in the city to East County Line Road in the township as part of the Lake Links Trail system.
• Dr. Val Rae Boe, superintendent of Northeast Metro Intermediate School District 916, says she looks forward to collaborating with families, students, staff and member district partners to create educational communities that uphold the fundamental values of human rights and racial equity.
• The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners committed nearly $40 million in funding to move the Purple Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project into the next development phase under supervision of the Metropolitan Council.
• White Bear Lake native Josh Cassada will serve as a pilot for NASA’s Space-X Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.
• Lindy Crawford has been named the new city administrator for White Bear Lake.
• State Senator Chuck Wiger, who represents District 43, announced he will not seek re-election in 2022. He has served in the Minnesota Senate since 1996. Sen. Wiger’s legislative assistant, Nancy Livingston, plans to run for his seat.
• Stating that Water Gremlin has “taken and confirmed actions required under a 2019 court order,” the company’s attorney asked the judge to dismiss the case. Both parties agreed to end the suit.
• The Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association selected White Bear Lake Fire Chief Greg Peterson as its 2021 Fire Officer of the Year.
November
• Bald Eagle Boulevard homeowners voiced concerns about the latest plan for the Bruce Vento Regional Trail extension, and wonder when the plan changed. “I don’t see a good fit for a regional trail through residential streets,” said one homeowner.
• The newest members of White Bear Lake’s police force all have previous ties to the community. Eddie Yobbie, Luke Dohman and Jerome Carey have all served as police reserve officers with the department.
• The Mahtomedi girls soccer team foiled Benilde-St. Margaret in the Class 2A finals at U.S. Bank Stadium. It is the team’s 10th straight championship. The Mahtomedi boys soccer team took third place in the state tournament.
• Despite rumors, Ramsey County commissioners say they do not intend to open county parks 24 hours a day, but they do intend to expand park hours.
• John Lupo, owner of Grandma’s Bakery for the past 44 years, is retiring. The new owners don’t plan to make significant changes.
• The Loon Chronicles report that the chick that hatched earlier this year was left by his parents in September, and has since been joined by handful of chicks from neighboring lake. The chicks will leave once ice starts to form, and will not return to White Bear Lake for at least three years.
• The Manitou Fund awarded a $1 million grant to Century College in support of Start Right, a program that identifies students within vulnerable populations and provides intentional intervention through their first year of school.
• A search for starry stonewart at three access point on White Bear Lake came up empty, said “lake doctor” Steve McComas. However, 15 areas were recommended for treatment of Eurasion milfoil.
• Mahtomedi High School, Mahtomedi Middle School and Wildwood Elementary were briefly locked down due to a burglary incident in the neighboring residential area.
December
• The face of a Viking and a waterskiing otter are part of the carvings that can be seen in the trunk of a cottonwood tree at Cabin 61. The carvings were done by chainsaw artist Aya Blaine.
• The Mahtomedi Zephyrs football team finished as runner-up in the class 5A finals, losing to top-ranked Mankato West 24-10.
• An effort to formally request the Metropolitan Council to “pause” all planning for the Purple Line failed at the White Bear Lake City Council meeting. “The state does not give the city authority to pause,” said Council Member Edberg. “We don’t do the funding. It ain’t our gig.”
• Liberty Classical Academy has purchased the former Withrow Elementary School in Hugo. Pre-K through second grade classes are expected to move into the new facility in fall 2022.
• The White Bear Lake Community Foundation honored the “amazing philanthropy” of Paul and Suzanne Hanifl, along with the “heartwarming generosity shown by big donors and small,” at the gala held at the White Bear Country Inn.
• Archived documents at the county courthouse have helped explain the controversial removal of ancient Native American burial grounds on Lake Avenue in the late 1880’s. The burial mounds were blamed for a deadly accident, and people claimed the “spirits” caused the horses to spook.
• Willow Lane Elementary School fourth graders are preparing to pitch their charity to a group of donors who will serve as judges, or “sharks,” in the new “Minnow Tank” project modeled after the popular series “Shark Tank.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.