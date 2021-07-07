The White Bear Lake Area Schools teamed up with the 2021 Manitou Days festival to sponsor a writing contest for students in grades K-8.
The theme- “Bears Together” - inspired writers to capture the ways the community has worked together over the last year.
The White Bear Press and Vadnais Heights Press is featuring the seven winning submissions this week and next week. See all of them at presspubs.com.
An Appetite for Helping Others
By Shelby Larson
5th grade, Vadnais Heights Elementary
One organization in our community that represented “Bears Together” this past year is the White Bear Area Food Shelf. The reason that I picked this organization is because they have helped a lot of people during this past year which was an especially rough time. Before the pandemic, they helped over 1,200 people annually but after the pandemic started and people lost their jobs they now serve over 2,000 people which is a 60% increase! Did you know that they let anyone outside of White Bear Lake come and get food as well as people within the city? In addition to food you can get baby wipes, toilet paper, paper towels and diapers.
Bears came together to contribute donations and time. People even donated food from their home gardens!
Lots of churches like mine, Community of Grace, collected donations to donate to the food shelf. Many businesses also helped out. One of the businesses that donated to the food shelf is the Carlson Clinic. They donated $3,940 in 2021. Even kids helped out. One way that I helped is that I am a Girl Scout, and we went door to door to collect food donations.
Lots of Bears helped by volunteering their time. There are 3 ways to help, one way is to help distribute food. Another way you can help is to sort donations. The last way you can help is to attend a kid pack assembly event.
The food shelf is a great example of “Bears Together” because people all over the community can donate or volunteer to help those who are really in need of the food and supplies the organization provides. People helping people!
Bears Helping Others Stay Safe
Gabriella Xiong
5th grade, Distance Learning Academy
Covid-19 Hit America
Everyone was in a rush
Nothing was right
Break-ins, riots and people spreading Covid
We all needed to change,
So we did
Bears came together and
so did others
Neighbors, Families
and Friends
All together we helped
each other
Video games, Messenger and Google meets
We still Communicate with Friends
Go to the Grocery stores, Toy stores and Auto Body shops
We stay 6ft apart, wear masks and gather essential items
We help the Earth by cleaning up, reusing and reducing
We help each other make the U.S. feel Safe
We greet, stay safe, wear masks and
We are Bears Together
Bears Together
Audrey Gallagher
7th grade, Central Middle School
If we are talking about bears being people whom we look up to, then I believe Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the biggest bears in the world. Since MLK became an activist, he has done many remarkable things around the whole world to help people and prove to them that
everybody is important. On January 30, 1956, MLK’s house was bombed by white supremacists. This angered many people around the globe because they knew MLK was all about trying to help others peacefully. People wanted to uprise and revolt. Some even wanted to fight back with violence, but not MLK. He told his angry followers that violence is never the solution, but peace is. MLK’s actual words were: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” This act shows people that they should choose peace over hate. This relates to what the White Bear Lake community believes, which is being kind to others and respecting them no matter what. There have been multiple ways this has been expressed this year.
A major recent example that showed racism, happened in our very own South high school. A person was using social media to target Black students at the high school. This has made people feel like they are not important, unsafe, and not a part of our community. Central middle school changed this. They told everybody that they are important and allowed students’ voices to be heard. Our school counselor reached out to us and has been allowing us to share our feelings via healing circles and share via padlet how we can help others feel included so our school community is a welcoming place. The schools supported peaceful protests by students immediately following the event. I believe that the students made the district aware that there are a lot of inequities, including in the curriculum we are taught. They even have a new equity plan for school staff, board members, students, and even people in our White Bear Lake community. A centralized reporting system has been put into place for students to report any racist acts, discrimination, or bias, culturally responsive training for staff and school board members is being done, as well as having town hall meetings to continue the conversation as a whole community. As a person of color myself, I believe MLK’s message of love for all and non-violent ways to get one’s voice heard, is what has happened in our district and community. As a result, I feel safer going to school.
The last way MLK’s message has influenced us this year, is by helping us get through the racist acts that have occurred towards Asians due to Covid 19, generating in China. These acts of racism are not Asians’ faults. Fortunately, people are speaking up for Asian’s and saying that this blame is not okay.
If MLK were alive today he would say that we are in this together and to help each other, not bring one another down. Just like what White Bear nation has done this year. He showed people all around the world that racism, segregation, and prejudice are wrong. When MLK said on August 28, 1963 “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” This statement showed that he hoped his children would not be affected by prejudice. There have been lots going on within our school community, locally, nationally, and internationally in regards to prejudice, racism, and injustice. How White Bear Lake has managed these, I feel, shadows MLK’s way of working towards justice in a peaceful way, working together. As bears this year, I have seen first hand how we are all in this together.
Bears Come Together During COVID-19
By Sydney Larson
3rd grade, Vadnais Heights Elementary
We’re all in this together
Hope through hearts in windows
Invite others to video chat
Take meals or groceries to neighbors
Encourage donations
Believe in each other
Everyone wore masks
Always supporting local businesses
Remember to stay 6 feet apart
Learning moved online
At home alot to stay safe
Kindness cures the world
Express thanks to healthcare workers
Bears Together
Katelyn Thomalla
5th grade, Oneka Elementary
Bears together means being respectful, responsible, and safe. Meaning not littering, wearing your masks or other necessities correctly, and just being a kind, caring citizen. Together, us bears can work together, and help our community stay an amazing environment.
Littering affects people’s lives every day. Around 5 pounds of trash is littered every day, meaning almost 2,000 pounds a year. It is hurting our wildlife, affecting our water qualities, and it can lead to wildfires. Even masks are being littered. Masks should be disposed of, or kept somewhere safe, not on the side of a road. I believe, someday people will forget all about littering, learn more about it, and we will all live on clean streets with no trash or other things we have to step over or clean up after others.
Masks can be very hard to keep track of. Having to stop suddenly after realizing you’ve forgotten them, or remembering that they should be worn over your nose and mouth. It can be annoying. Many people believe that masks don’t do anything, but they’re wrong. When people talk, sing, cough, or sneeze, small droplets come from their mouths and it makes others sick. The masks are sort of like a divider between people, so they can actually be a big help when they are worn correctly! Cloth masks are the most effective, but disposable, or tightly woven masks work great too. Masks are a big help in our lives!
Being kind can brighten anyone’s day. A simple smile, wave, or “hello” can make someone feel amazing. Our health care workers, essential workers, small business owners, or other workers are playing a big part in this pandemic. They are working long, tiring hours to suit our needs. Healthcare workers are figuring out how to get everyone vaccinated and ready to be out and about - without a mask. If we keep wearing our masks correctly, wash our hands, and stay a safe distance of 6 feet, we will say goodbye to this pandemic!
I know some days it feels like our hearts just can’t take it anymore and we just want to lounge on our beds, and do nothing. Just know you are not alone in this pandemic. You can do it. We all have our stressful days, but we all get through them. We bears are strong. We will get through anything! Let’s all keep our environment a warm and welcoming place!
