Write-in votes dominate in Birchwood mayor’s race

Margaret Ford received 270 write-in votes in the Birchwood Village mayoral election.

BIRCHWOOD — Margaret Ford’s name wasn’t on the ballot for the Birchwood Village mayoral election, but the 62-year-old retired attorney nonetheless may have garnered enough write-in votes to win the position.

According to the unofficial results on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, voters in that race cast 270 write-in votes, or 46% of total ballots. The other mayoral candidates — James Nelson and Michael McKenzie — received 171 and 146 votes respectively, or 29.1% and 24.8%.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.