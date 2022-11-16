Write-in votes dominate in Birchwood mayor’s race

BIRCHWOOD — Margaret Ford’s name wasn’t on the ballot for the Birchwood Village mayoral election, but the 62-year-old retired attorney nonetheless may have garnered enough write-in votes to win the position.
According to the unofficial results on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, voters in that race cast 270 write-in votes, or 46% of total ballots. The other mayoral candidates — James Nelson and Michael McKenzie — received 171 and 146 votes respectively, or 29.1% and 24.8%.
Some write-in ballots may have contained names instead of Ford’s, but a final breakdown of the write-in votes wasn’t available by press deadline.
Ford said she was “extremely delighted” when she saw the election results come in at about 11 p.m. on election night.
“I was really excited and really thankful to my neighbors for showing a groundswell of support,” Ford said in a phone interview. “That's what really made me feel good. I just had such a great time meeting everyone when I did the door-knocking door-to-door. I had never done that before, and it's an experience.”
In a question-and-answer video posted on her campaign website — writeinford.com — she said her neighbors encouraged her to run for mayor earlier than she did. However, health issues in her family made Ford think she wouldn’t have the time to commit to the endeavor.
When those health problems became resolved, Ford was again encouraged to run and decided to do so through a write-in campaign.
Ford grew up on the North Shore of Lake Superior. She studied at St. Catherine University in Saint Paul and later went to law school at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. She was a property tax attorney for 33 years before retiring in late 2019 and moving to Birchwood with her husband, David, in early 2020. They have two adult daughters and sons-in-law and four grandchildren.
In the video, Ford referenced her 12 years as a board member at St. Catherine, including four years as chair, as well as involvement with homeowner associations as examples of her past leadership experience. Ford said her period on the St. Catherine board was “a time of great change” but that she was able to help successfully navigate those changes.
“It involved respectful listening, it involved radical transparency. It was a lot of brown-bagged lunches and coffees and office hours and sharing and understanding and respectful listening. I’d like to bring that to Birchwood,” Ford said in the video.
What Ford said she’s most looking forward to doing as mayor is connecting with people in the community and finding ways to build consensus on issues.
“We all kind of want the same things in an overarching sense. Everyone wants safe roads and great parks and an affordable city to live in and smooth processes. Everyone wants that, no one's disagreeing,” Ford said in the phone interview. “But I think the thing is, how to get to consensus agreement about what those things look like for the villagers of Birchwood because not everyone's going to think the same about it. But I think if there's enough dialogue and respectful listening and give-and-take, we can all come to an idea consensus idea of how we should work going forward and what we should plan for.”
The new mayor of Birchwood will be sworn into office in early January.
Nelson, a 66-year-old who works as a gas fitter, steamfitter and plumber and who works on gas fireplaces, said he was disappointed in the election outcome.
“I could have made a big difference, and now the status quo is going to continue, is my fear,” Nelson said.
McKenzie did not respond to a phone voicemail requesting comment by press deadline.
