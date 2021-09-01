World peace symbol planned for city

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Rotary Club has a new community service project. This one is meant to promote world peace.
In a brief presentation to City Council Aug. 24, Rotarian John Channon explained that the club would like to erect a peace pole at Railroad Park. Poles carry the Rotary logo and are inscribed "May Peace Prevail on Earth" in eight languages, including Hmong, Russian and Ojibway.
"There are more than 200,000 of these spread throughout the world," according to Channon, who said the first one was erected in Japan.
"We have not done this before, and we felt it appropriate," he told council members. The club also wants to place a peace pole at the Saputo shelter along South Shore Boulevard's Lake Links Trail in White Bear Township and a third pole in Mahtomedi.
Public Works Director Paul Kauppi said Railroad Park would be a suitable location. No action was taken.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.