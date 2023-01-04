Having at least one adult who accepts them for who they are can make all the difference for young LGBTQ people.

Specifically, such youth who have a supportive adult in their lives are about 40% less likely to attempt suicide, according to a 2019 survey from LGBTQ suicide prevention nonprofit The Trevor Project.

