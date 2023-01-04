Having at least one adult who accepts them for who they are can make all the difference for young LGBTQ people.
Specifically, such youth who have a supportive adult in their lives are about 40% less likely to attempt suicide, according to a 2019 survey from LGBTQ suicide prevention nonprofit The Trevor Project.
“You can be that adult. You can make a really significant change in some kiddo’s life,” Tina Nguyen of Hugo recently told a group of adults during a workshop at Parkview United Church of Christ in White Bear Lake.
Nguyen — who’s the founder of Dreaming Sky Circles, which helps girls and nonbinary youth build confidence in themselves — shared five ways that friends and family members can support LGBTQ children in their lives.
First, allies should believe what young LGBTQ kids tell them about their identity. Doing so involves listening to the kid, asking questions respectfully and acknowledging you may not fully understand everything the child is telling you.
“If a young person comes to you and says, ‘I think I’m gay,’ they’ve taken a big risk to tell you that. That is an honor for you,” Nguyen said.
She added that people should respect the kid’s privacy and not tell others the child is LGBTQ without their permission.
The second way to support LGBTQ kids is to respect their pronouns and names. For instance, if a transgender or nonbinary child tells someone they prefer going by different pronouns and their name given at birth, that adult should practice referring to that kid by those identifiers.
“They might change. It might not stick, but it’s part of that process of figuring out ‘who am I?’” Nguyen said.
That process might not be easy for adults to understand at first, and they may make mistakes along the way when it comes to addressing the kids. Nguyen said it’s best to just correct themselves and move on.
A third way to support LGBTQ kids — especially in cases where someone’s pronouns aren’t known — is to use gender-neutral language that’s inclusive for all people. A few examples Nguyen suggested included the following:
•Child or kid instead of daughter or son.
•Sibling instead of brother or sister.
•People, folks or everyone instead of ladies, gentlemen, boys or girls.
Nguyen’s fourth point was for supportive adults to learn more about LGBTQ issues on their own instead of only relying on the child in their life for information.
Books, websites, workshops or seminars and peer-support groups are some methods people can use to learn about LGBTQ topics. Minnesota-based LGBTQ advocacy organizations that also offer information and support include Transforming Families, Queerspace Collective, OutFront Minnesota and Gender Justice.
A fifth way to support young LGBTQ people is to advocate for them in one’s community however possible. Nguyen said this can mean voting in elections at all levels of government, contacting lawmakers whenever LGBTQ policies are proposed, pushing back against instances of discrimination — such as attempts at banning LGBTQ books — and donating to organizations that support queer youth.
“It’s hard to go against the culture, but we can do it,” Nguyen said. “Little by little, tiny piece by tiny piece.”
Nguyen’s workshop was the first of its kind that she’s led, and she said she plans on leading it again in the future.
The event also came toward the end of a year that saw widespread violence and threats against LGBTQ people as well as a record number of proposed and adopted laws that target them.
According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 34 transgender or gender-nonconforming people in the country were killed last year. Twenty-three states — including Minnesota — introduced anti-LGBTQ bills in 2022, while 13 states signed such bills into law.
LGBTQ TERMS:
LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning.
The first three terms refer respectively to women attracted to women, men attracted to men and people who are attracted to people of each sex. Transgender, or simply trans, meanwhile is an umbrella term that refers to people whose assigned sex at birth differs from their gender identity.
Queer meanwhile is a catch-all term to refer to people in the LGBTQ community. The word used to be said as a slur but has since been reclaimed by many people in the community.
Sexual identity is not the same as gender identity, and neither are strictly binary. Instead, each type of identity exists on a spectrum.
A person’s gender identity is how they define their own gender, while their sexual identity refers to how they find themselves attracted to people sexually or romantically. A person can express their gender identity through outward appearances, such as clothing, hairstyle and demeanor.
LOCAL LGBTQ RESOURCES:
•Tina Nguyen of Dreaming Sky Circles in Hugo can be reached at christina@dreamingskycircles.com or on Facebook and Instagram @dreamingskycircles.
•Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) clubs exist in White Bear Lake middle and high schools. A GSA also meets monthly at the Ramsey County Library in Shoreview for teenagers in grades 6-12.
