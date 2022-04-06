Birchwood missionaries Bob and Nancy Brydges are wrapping up their annual stay at the children’s school they helped found in Kenya.
Nancy writes via email that it has been a “full” (almost) three months in the country.
“We are often ‘full’ from eating traditional ugali and sukumaweeki, as well as eating at incredible restaurants,” she shared. “After eating, we often say, ‘I am so full,’ but Brydges Centre kids consume large plates of food and I have never heard one child say ‘I am so full.’”
Millions of Kenyans are struggling to find food due to severe drought in the country, Nancy said. “The people here are pastoralists whose lives and livelihoods have been characterized by water-related violence,” she wrote. “The majority of cattle and goats on which they depend to make a living have died. They are ‘full’ of ‘deafening sounds of unending anguish as drought wreaks havoc,’ as reported in the Daily Nation.”
Teen pregnancies is another rampant problem for which Nancy metaphorically used the word “full.”
Hospitals in and around Nairobi have been “full” of teen girls having babies. With COVID and the closing of schools, it has been reported there are 30,000 teen pregnancies, she said. “These girls are rejected by family as a rule and badly treated at school, if they can get into one. Several new ministries have popped up to help these girls. The other tragedy is that child trafficking is really big here.”
Children come to the faith-based Brydges Centre (BC) near Nairobi with horrible stories of abuse, rape, mutilation, abandonment, slavery of marriage at 12 and hard labor, Nancy writes. The BC is one of hundreds of children’s homes in Kenya that take in orphaned and abandoned adolescents. “Some (homes) get shut down for not educating, feeding or clothing children, but the BC has always rated very high with government officials,” she added.
There is a major shift taking place in Kenya for these homes, Nancy said, and the children face an uncertain future.
“In the ‘no-logic zone,’ there are rumors that all children’s homes should be eliminated and the children sent back to their communities. Awful things happen to children when they are sent back,” Nancy stated. “Because of this, we have changed the name of Brydges Centre Children’s Home to Brydges Centre. We now emphasize the new school aspect of the BC, which will attract students from the community and de-emphasize the fact that we are indeed a children’s home and plan to remain a children’s home.”
Nancy recalled a girl sent back to her village after the government mandated children return during COVID. “Lovely Alice, a Maasai girl, got married at 15 to a Maasai man, where she will be shared with men visitors to the home, where her education stops, where more than likely she will be one of several wives.”
The Brydges also learned to be ‘full’ of patience, continued Nancy. “It’s said in America, ‘time flies.’ In Mexico, ‘time walks.’ In Kenya, there is no time. Kenyans are very relaxed with this. There are many adjustments to be made to the culture of Kenya. One must come with an attitude ‘full’ of flexibility or you will be ‘full’ of frustration.”
Before catching their flight home to Minnesota, the Brydges will dedicate a new preschool at the Centre April 3, have a Kwahari, or a time of goodbye, pack up their apartment and wrap up administrative and budgeting work for the school.
Her suitcases will also be “full,” Nancy added, of items to be auctioned at a future fundraiser for the school. Watch the Press for the date and time.
For more on the children’s home and how to support the Brydges’ mission, see www.brydgescentre.org .
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.