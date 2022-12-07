WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — A company that provides lumber for the manufactured housing industry was scolded by the Town Board for perpetually failing to obtain building permits.

The company, Universal Forest Products LLC (UFP), 4141 Hoffman Road, was on the board’s agenda last month to once again request an amendment to its conditional use permit (CUP).  Originally issued in 1983, the company’s CUP has had numerous updates over the years. This latest application is a request to erect three more storage structures. Building Inspector Mike Johnson said the company has done some significant building without approvals or permits. The buildings are also substandard, according to Johnson, but are still occupied despite an order for vacation more than a year ago. They are also using a 2,000-square-foot structure without a required fire suppression system. 

