WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — A company that provides lumber for the manufactured housing industry was scolded by the Town Board for perpetually failing to obtain building permits.
The company, Universal Forest Products LLC (UFP), 4141 Hoffman Road, was on the board’s agenda last month to once again request an amendment to its conditional use permit (CUP). Originally issued in 1983, the company’s CUP has had numerous updates over the years. This latest application is a request to erect three more storage structures. Building Inspector Mike Johnson said the company has done some significant building without approvals or permits. The buildings are also substandard, according to Johnson, but are still occupied despite an order for vacation more than a year ago. They are also using a 2,000-square-foot structure without a required fire suppression system.
Town Supervisor Steve Ruzek asked what assurances the township had that the company won’t again build without a permit? Johnson said his department is working with UFP’s design professional to get the issues resolved.
The fact that the business is using seven buildings without permits puts a “black mark” on the township, maintained Town Chair Ed Prudhon. “It bothers me,” he said. “I can’t believe any working business doesn’t know they need permits. This is not acceptable.
“You are fortunate you are still in business,” Prudhon told two representatives attending the Nov. 21 meeting. “I think we have a good case to shut you down.”
Town Attorney Chad Lemmons reminded the company representatives they were lucky to be dealing with a reasonable board. “It’s the only reason you’re still operating,” he told them.
“The township never wants to shut down a business,” added Prudhon, who feels the company’s “powers that be” are not taking the board seriously. “You guys are pushing the envelope on this.”
In the end, UFP’s amendment request was approved, with several added conditions. The company has 120 days to meet structural compliance for all buildings. Also, plans for a sprinkling system must be submitted in 60 days. The company was instructed to work with the building inspector to help meet those deadlines. A public hearing will be scheduled late February for a status report, per the attorney’s recommendation.
A visit to UFP’s website indicates it is a multi-billion dollar holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with 211 facilities worldwide. Its third-quarter report showed record net sales of $2.3 billion. UFP White Bear Lake LLC, is one of the company’s four Minnesota locations.
