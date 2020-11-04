The White Bear School Board delayed an Oct. 26 decision to move the district's middle schools and high school from the hybrid learning model to distance learning. The board met again Monday, Nov. 2 (after Press deadline) to consider new guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health that allows school districts to more strongly weigh district data in addition to county data. The Mahtomedi School Board also met Nov. 2 to consider changes to their learning model based on the new guidance.
Both White Bear and Mahtomedi school districts have a “COVID-19 Dashboard” feature on their websites to share updated internal data and data provided by the counties. The COVID-19 Dashboard for White Bear Schools can be viewed at isd624.org/departments/communications/fall-2020/covid19-dashboard; a link to the Mahtomedi School District COVID-19 Dashboard is on the district's homepage at mahtomedi.k12.mn.us.
Prior to the issuance of the new guidance, White Bear primarily used information for the 14-day case rate per 10,000 and daily statistics available for Anoka, Ramsey and Washington counties to consider changes to learning models. The county metrics the district received on Oct. 22 indicated the rates fell within the range recommended for secondary students to move to distance learning. Similarly, the 14-day case rate per 10,000 in Washington County used in the Mahtomedi School District's decision-making also indicated that secondary students should switch to distance learning. Case rate numbers in all counties are expected to increase in the coming weeks.
Monday's Mahtomedi School Board meeting can be viewed in the school board meeting archives on the district's website, mahtomedi.k12.mn.us. A video link to the White Bear School Board meeting can be accessed at www.isd624.org/about/school-board/meeting-materials.
— Amy Johnson
