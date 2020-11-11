Winterfest postponed this season

Yet another victim of COVID-19 is White Bear Lake’s annual Winterfest event.
The White Bear Lake Main Street board voted to cancel the event this year because of the pandemic. Instead, the organization plans a different sort of event this year to support local businesses.
“Main Street will be hosting a shopping event called ‘Catch the Spirit,’ which will be (held on) the first two Saturdays of the month of December. The shopping event will allow each business to set their own promotions for those who come to town,” said Sandy Matzdorf, president of White Bear Lake Main Street Inc.
The shopping event will provide holiday gift-buying opportunities and support small businesses, a goal of Winterfest.
A press release from the board stated that the decision to cancel Winterfest was extremely difficult to make.
For more than 30 years, the White Bear Lake community has celebrated the onset of winter with horse-drawn trolley rides and free pictures with Santa, which have helped support the White Bear Lake Emergency Food Shelf through voluntary donations. When holiday schedules permit, carolers from the Hanifl Performing Arts Center bring joy to those who are out shopping or enjoying themselves downtown.
Board members said social distancing requirements and other recommended safety precautions were thought to be too difficult to maintain during the event. Their conclusion was that canceling was the socially responsible thing to do to help protect the safety of the community, guests and business owners.
“We felt that capacity limitations for both restaurants and retailers would be difficult to manage. However, social distancing proved to be our main stumbling block,” Matzdorf said.
Winterfest, a family-friendly event sponsored by the White Bear Lake Main Street business organization during the first three Saturdays of December, brings people to town and into local businesses. It has become a tradition for many families in White Bear Lake and for families from out of town.
A lack of event or promotion of the downtown businesses would be difficult for many of these businesses, as they have already suffered losses this year due to the pandemic. In addition, both Marketfest and Manitou Days were canceled this year, events that also help support downtown businesses.
“Most businesses were completely closed from mid-March to June. That is 3 1/2 months’ worth of lost revenue. Then, opening our businesses was very slow, and there still are restrictions today on capacity for both businesses and restaurants,” Matzdorf said.
“Winterfest is an event that gives people outside of our area exposure to our great community and our genuine camaraderie for each other,” she noted. “It is a tradition for many families. Canceling Winterfest was difficult and very sad for the Main Street board of directors.
“We are hoping that ‘Catch the Spirit’ will help our businesses recover some of what was lost,” Matzdorf said.
