Gemma Barry’s living room is filled to the ceiling with blankets, and she has more coming.
While watching TV, an ad from Sharing and Caring Hands requesting blanket donations caught the Willernie resident’s eye, so she did what any determined woman would do. She picked up her church directory and got started calling a few hundred people.
Her St. Jude of the Lake congregation pulled through for her, and soon people were coming to Barry’s home three to four times a day with donations.
“I could not believe it. The response was tremendous,” said Barry.
Some folks brought Barry homemade afghans and crocheted blankets by the dozens after receiving her call. Her own daughter sent her eight blankets in the mail.
Barry decided to reach out to her other friends and family for donations and, sure enough, they came through with plenty of blankets and winter gear, all to be donated to the homeless.
“The blankets kept coming, and now they take up the whole living room. I have no room to move,” Barry laughs.
Her next challenge is to transport all the blankets to Sharing and Caring Hands. Thankfully, her community members have stepped in to help.
“First I thought I’d need one car, then maybe two, but now one gentleman with a truck is going to help move them all,” said Barry.
Mary Jo Copeland of Sharing and Caring Hands told Barry this was the most donations the organization has ever received at once.
Barry has generously given to Sharing and Caring Hands in the past, but nothing as big as her recent blanket donation.
Now Barry sees how her chance to make a difference in many folks’ lives was just a few calls away.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached at lowdownnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1226.
