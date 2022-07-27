After the White Bear Lake City Council voted in March to nix the Metropolitan Council's plans to build a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station within the city as the turnaround point for the Purple Line, project movers and shakers turned to Mahtomedi for approval of a possible Plan B.

Representatives from the Metro Transit Purple Line BRT presented a revised proposal to the Mahtomedi City Council at its July 19 meeting. 

