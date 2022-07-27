After the White Bear Lake City Council voted in March to nix the Metropolitan Council's plans to build a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station within the city as the turnaround point for the Purple Line, project movers and shakers turned to Mahtomedi for approval of a possible Plan B.
Representatives from the Metro Transit Purple Line BRT presented a revised proposal to the Mahtomedi City Council at its July 19 meeting.
The Purple Line BRT would start at Union Depot in downtown St. Paul and end at one of three places in the north metro. The terminus could be in Vadnais Heights between Highway 61 and I-35E, at the Maplewood Mall Transit Center or at Century College.
The White Bear Lake City Council at its March 8 meeting found a terminus at Century College to be acceptable if the bus route followed the shoulders of eastbound I-694 and turned north onto Century Avenue.
The new terminal at Century College would serve both campuses and use the footprint of Line 219 currently in use today. A new Purple Line station could also be built at Century Avenue and Long Lake Road.
The Purple Line BRT, as proposed, would be a 15-mile long route with 11 dedicated guideway miles, 21 stations, three park-and-rides, a fleet of 17 electric buses and an estimated 6,900 daily riders.
Metro Transit Purple Line Project Director Craig Lamothe said that the Purple Line BRT would be a dedicated BRT. Essential features would include a dedicated right of way, as bus-only lanes make for faster travel and avoid mixed traffic congestion. Passengers will pay for their fares at the station, instead of on the bus. BRT vehicles will also receive priority at intersections. The raised-platform boarding will allow wheelchairs, strollers and carts to board with minimal delays.
Construction is expected to begin in 2024 or 2025.
Purple Line BRT representatives presented their proposal to council and asked the city to appoint a primary and alternate representative for meeting sessions and to conduct business outreach. For the latter, the city would name businesses that Metro Transit officials could contact about a possible Century College terminus.
In the end, council did instruct staff to write a letter requesting membership in the corridor management committee with the Metropolitan Council to support the route modification of the Purple Line BRT. The city will also appoint representatives to those meetings.
Before the Purple Line portion of the meeting was over, however, council posed many questions to Lamothe and Liz Jones, the project’s community outreach and engagement lead.
Council Member Jane Schneeweis twice asked Lamothe about safety issues, after Lamothe's first answer came back rather unclear. “The big issue for me is how do we ensure safety and allay fears of the community?” Schneeweis said.
Council Member Luke Schlegel challenged Lamothe by noting that the city of White Bear Lake had six years to consider the Purple Line BRT proposal, whereas Mahtomedi has only six months. “White Bear Lake said 'no', so now we're going to sneak it into Mahtomedi?” he wondered.
To the first question, Lamothe said that the project was “pretty far along” and coming up, so “we will have to try and work a little faster.” To the second question, Lamothe said that the Purple Line BRT “would graze the city.”
In August, the Purple Line will conduct public comment on what organizers call “the Universe of BRT Route Modifications” and “feasible BRT route modifications technical evaluation.”
For more information and to find opportunities to provide commentary, Mahtomedi citizens can visit the website www.metrotransit.org/purple-line-project.
Other action from the July 19 meeting:
• Members of White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church have a date to celebrate summer and the return to the prepandemic world at an outdoor service, after council approved a request from the church to use Hallam Park for its Sept. 11 worship service.
• Bikers and walkers will be able to see along the Lake Links Trail at night after council, by a vote of 3-0 (Mayor Jud Marshall and Council Member Lilly Melander were absent), awarded the trail lighting contract to Killmer Electric in the amount of $173,500. The trail lighting project includes lighting bollards every 50 feet along the trail, offset 2 feet from the trail from the north side of the District Education Center to Quail Street, from Quail Street over the wooden bridge to Briarwood Avenue and from Briarwood Avenue to just north of Dwinnell Avenue. As part of the lighting infrastructure, there will also be outlets on the bridge for possible holiday lighting. All costs are grant-eligible, and all work is required to be complete before Dec. 31.
• The city's business community is about to include a legal massage business, after council passed a resolution approving a massage business and therapist license for Eastern Massage Hui LLC, to be located at 90 Mahtomedi Avenue. The applicant, Huining Lui, is required to submit documentation demonstrating she has received the appropriate training and insurance. The applicant met all requirements of the City Code, following a criminal history check.
• The city is paying its bills for infrastructure projects, after council approved three construction pay vouchers (CPV): CPV No. 1 in the amount of $84,030.63 to OMG Midwest for the 2022 street improvements; CPV No. 1 in the amount of $228,470.15 to Insituform Technologies USA Inc. for the 2022 sanitary sewer lining; and CPV No. 3 in the amount of $14,720.35 to Meyer Contracting for the Edith Pond Stormwater Lift Station.
• Council passed a resolution identifying the need for livable community act policy development funding and authorizing an application for grant funds. The Metropolitan Council has provided a new Livable Community Act (LCA) grant opportunity to develop policies to implement its Thrive 2040 and LCA goals. After Mahtomedi adopted its sustainability plan in 2021, the policy development grant can now be used to amend existing ordinances or to create new guidelines or regulations that implement the goals of the plan. The grant provides a maximum of $50,000 to be used for consultant services.
• The city's recycling program has been renewed for another year. Council approved the 2022 recycling grant agreement with Washington County in the amount of $14,734, to be used for recycling program expenses in 2022.
• City staff continues to work throughout the year on city finances, after council scheduled the public hearing for the 2023 levy certification tentative budget for 7 p.m. Sept. 20.
• Council President Richard Brainerd noted that action on Grove Street parking proposals was tabled to await a full council. That item will appear at an August meeting when all members are present, he said.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
