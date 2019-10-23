MAHTOMEDI — Trish Haugh, second-grade teacher at Wildwood Elementary School at Mahtomedi Public Schools, received the distinguished honor to be named a recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).
Haugh shared her reaction to the award. “Winning the Presidential Award leaves me feeling unbelievably grateful to be placed in the company of such highly acclaimed educators. This award acknowledges the need for high-quality mathematics instruction at the primary level for all students. Just as importantly, it supports my belief that the teachers at Wildwood Elementary School — and the students with whom they work — are amazingly dedicated and talented.”
The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science teaching. The award recognizes those teachers have both deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas. Awardees reflect the expertise and dedication of the nation's teaching corps, and they demonstrate the positive impact of excellent teachers on student achievement.
Haugh believes that every child can and should love mathematics. That belief is evident every day in her classroom at Wildwood Elementary School. During her 30 years as a teacher, all spent at Wildwood, Haugh has taught first and second graders, created standards-based mathematics assessments, designed digital mathematics lessons for her team, and coached teachers on the use of complex instruction. She currently teaches all subjects to her second grade class.
Haugh researches and implements best practices, recently focusing on student equity within the elementary classroom. She believes that every student deserves to be challenged and to make progress throughout the school year. She provides support to teachers to meet this need and is regarded as a trusted resource by her colleagues.
She has served as a facilitator for several professional learning communities and has been a lead teacher on her building and district math curriculum committees. Haugh was a co-presenter on the use of complex instruction in the primary level classroom at the 2019 National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) Conference.
She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's in teacher leadership, both from the University of Minnesota. She is a certified elementary educator and is a member of NCTM and the Minnesota Council of Teachers of Mathematics.
