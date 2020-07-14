A new Wildwood Library is reopening to the public July 20, exactly one year after the old library closed its doors.
The new library will reopen with limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors may enjoy picking up holds, browsing materials and using computers in the new building. A grand opening celebration is tentatively planned for late August.
The 12,800-square-foot library features a children's room and teen space, a patio, a meeting room, three small study rooms and space for outdoor programs. It was also built with accessibility improvements, greater energy efficiency and an upgraded layout to improve staff efficiency.
“The new Wildwood Library is an investment in the health and well-being of our community,” said Washington County Commissioner Stan Karwoski, District 2. “The library will be a beautiful space for our residents to gather, learn and grow.”
The former building, which had been built in 1990, needed substantial repairs and upgrades. In July 2019, county commissioners approved contracts to rebuild the library completely. Construction began in August. A portion of the project included storm drainage improvements funded in partnership with the city of Mahtomedi.
"The new Wildwood Library is designed to meet the future needs of residents while also honoring and celebrating its historic connections with surrounding communities," said Commissioner Fran Miron, District 1.
Wildwood Library will initially reopen with the following modified hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information, see WashCoLib.org/Future.
— From press release
