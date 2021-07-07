Wildwood Library celebrates first birthday

Washington County Library will host a first birthday celebration for Wildwood Library in Mahtomedi from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the library.
The new Wildwood Library opened July 20, 2020, after being closed for 12 months of construction. While an official grand opening ceremony would typically be held for the new space, last summer’s celebrations were postponed due to COVID-19 capacity and social distancing restrictions.
Instead, the library is planning a celebratory event one year after the reopening to commemorate the new building and thank the many individuals who helped make it a reality. Wildwood Library staff are planning a range of family-friendly library activities throughout the day. A short ceremony will be around 5 p.m.
“Over the past year, the new Wildwood Library has been a wonderful space for residents to stay connected and access invaluable resources, especially during the pandemic,” said Commissioner Stan Karwoski, District 2. “We’re excited to celebrate this investment in the wellbeing of our community as we look to the future.”
Community members are invited to attend this family-friendly event. Join library staff and partners during the birthday celebration for cupcakes and other light refreshments, unwrap new play equipment for the library, and participate in games and activities. Visitors may also learn more about the history of Wildwood Library while touring the new building.
To learn more about this event and other library projects, see WashCoLib.org/Future
— Submitted
