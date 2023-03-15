GRANT – Many a compassionate Twin Cities local has taken a wounded or helpless animal to the helping hands of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville. Some of these animal patients are sick or injured and require a lot of medical care, but a lot of them are just babies found far from the care of their wild parents.
These growing animals don’t need a lot of medical attention, but they do need a lot of space—and a historic farm property in Grant is just the place for a young creature to grow up.
Phil Jenni is the former director of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (WRC), but now spearheads development of this secondary campus. A capital campaign is planned for summer of 2023, and the project is expected to break ground before the end of the year.
The Roseville campus has been in urgent need of more space for years. It was constructed in 2002 with the expectation of 10,000 patients, but by 2019 the facility was hosting more than 15,000 and still receiving new cases. At its busiest, the WRC takes in up to 250 animals in a single day.
“Seventy percent of our patients come in during the summer months, and those are orphaned uninjured baby animals,” Jenni said. “They require a lot of care for a long time, but not medical care. All they need is husbandry, and increasingly more space as they grow larger. It’s one thing to have a baby fox, but by the time it gets to be an adult fox it needs quite a bit of space. It needs to wild up.”
To help with the overflow, the WRC purchased a 22-acre farm on Jamaca Avenue with the intent of transforming it into a second animal care facility. A 19th-century farmhouse and several dilapidated outbuildings currently stand on the property, but these will be torn down, and their fieldstone foundations will be incorporated into a new 25,000-square foot structure specifically designed for the care and keeping of young animals.
This rehabilitation campus will have a variety of outdoor caging, including in-ground pools for waterfowl. There is a strong emphasis on sustainability in its construction, Jenni said. Clean water is particularly important.
“We use a lot of water and it’s not very clean when it comes out,” Jenni said. The facility will have a lot of pools that need to be constantly filtrated. The goal is to make this water use as efficient as possible, recycling millions of gallons of water so that the water does not go back into the ground. The facility will also use a rain collection system.
“We won’t really be putting any pressure on the water supply,” Jenni said. “That’s a really big deal out there.”
Jenni said that the building will also use geothermal heating and cooling to maximize energy efficiency. “We think we’ll probably qualify for $1 million incentive through the new Inflation Reduction Act incentives,” he said. “It will really be a very leading-edge building.”
Unlike the Roseville location, this facility will not be open to the public. For an animal preparing to return to a wild life, the less interaction with humans, the better. The Roseville campus will remain the location for animal intake and assessment.
The WRC has been running limited operations at the Grant location since it was purchased in 2019, but the capacity will expand dramatically once its able to take its next steps toward construction. Currently, the center is working on getting all the bureaucratic formalities with the watershed district, Department of Natural Resources, Washington County and other local stakeholders out of the way.
For those wondering, animals ready for release will not be turned loose from the Grant location. WRC staff work as best as they can to return animals to the appropriate habitat, where there are enough resources to support them and far enough away from humans where they won’t get into too much trouble.
“It’s a pretty quiet operation,” Jenni said. “We fit right into the community. The mayor was quoted saying we’d been good neighbors, and we hope to continue that.”
Learn more about the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at www.wrcmn.org.
What to do if you find a baby animal?
If you find an injured wild animal (adult or infant), bring it to WRC during operating hours (9 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day of the year); no need to call first. During baby season, the WRC can help determine whether or not the baby animal needs to be brought to rehabilitation, so call before bringing in the young animal: 651-486-9453. Leave a message if staff cannot answer the phone; someone will call back within the hour.
Found a Baby Squirrel?
If you accidentally cut down a tree or branch containing a nest of squirrels, place the entire nest (or just the squirrels if nest was destroyed) at the base of the stump/tree as soon as your trimming activity has ended. Give the mother squirrel time and space to move her babies (keep away from the area, keep children and dogs away, etc.). Squirrels are industrious and keep a few fully-constructed nests in the area. The mother will most likely move the family one at a time to another tree.
You might find baby squirrels laying on the ground with no obvious injuries. If you see no sign of bruising or other injuries, and they are warm and dry, they should be left where they are. Giving mom a chance to retrieve her babies is important to keeping wild families together.
Any squirrels on the ground should be gently picked up and set on an old t-shirt or fleece (tiny squirrel toes can get caught on towels) to keep them off the cold ground. Place two activated hand warmers underneath the fabric. This will provide necessary warmth to the young squirrels. Do not cover the squirrels.
If for any reason baby squirrels are still laying on the ground after four hours, or it is after 4:30 p.m., bring them to WRC.
If you cannot get to WRC before close at 6 p.m., bring the squirrels in at dusk and keep them contained and warm overnight. Set up a shoebox with air holes, line it with old t-shirt or fleece, put half the box on a heating pad set to low, and tape the lid shut. It is critical to not give baby squirrels any food or liquids to prevent aspiration pneumonia.
Doors are open and phones are answered from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 365 days a year.
