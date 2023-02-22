Why do we have fish fries during Lent?

For Christians, Lent is a season of solemnity, where people practice self-denial and atonement leading up to Easter, when they commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. So how do all-you-can-eat-with-all-the-fixings fish fries at local restaurants and churches figure into that?
The fish fry tradition is most strongly associated with the Roman Catholic community, but churches and organizations of all denominations (or none at all) have participated.
According to Wikipedia, the ritual of fasting during the Lenten season dates back to the first century CE. The practice has changed quite a bit over the centuries, but it started as a fast and was eventually established as a 40-day abstinence from the meat of warm-blooded animals. This form of penance was meant to recognize the suffering and forbearance of Christ’s 40 days in the desert while he was tested by the devil. This year’s Lenten season begins Feb. 22 and lasts until Easter Sunday, April 6.
Fish fries are also a way to celebrate Midwestern roots, since many places in Minnesota and Wisconsin were settled by German and Polish Catholics who did not typically eat meat on Fridays. Proximity to freshwater lakes means that a fish fry might feature fresh walleye, bass, perch, bluegill or even catfish, in addition to the more widespread choices, cod and tilapia.
Press Publications has compiled a list of fish fries in the northeast metro where you can find your own Lenten meal, religious or not. Many local restaurants also offer fish fry meals at this time of year.
Keep Zimmer VFW Post 1782, White Bear Lake
The VFW serves all-you-care-to-eat fish, fries and coleslaw.
Address: 4496 Lake Ave. S., White Bear Lake
When: 4-9 p.m. Fridays through April 14
Cost: $12 per person
Contact: 651-426-4944
St. Pius X Church, White Bear Lake
St. Pius provides fried or baked fish, baked potato, cole slaw, pasta salad, macaroni and cheese and rolls. Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m.
When: 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24, March 10, March 24
Address: 3878 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake
Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $6 children 12 and under, 5 and under free.
Contact: 651-429-5337
St. Jude of the Lake, Mahtomedi
Baked tilapia or breaded cod, macaroni and cheese, potato, coleslaw and brownies.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 31
Address: 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi
Cost: $8 adults, $6 seniors, $4 ages 12 and under.
Contact: 651-426-3245
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Hugo
The St. Genevieve’s Men’s Club will serve a menu of Icelandic cod, baby red potatoes, french fries, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, pickles, rolls, cookies and beverages at St. John’s. Children will be able to enter a bike raffle.
When: 4:30- 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7
Address: 14383 Forest Blvd. N., Hugo
Cost: $11 adults, $9 seniors, $7 children 6-12, children under 5 eat free
Contact: 651-426-9796
American Legion Post 225, Forest Lake
The American Legion will host its ninth annual fish fry and pie-throwing contest to help raise funds for the annual Fourth of July Parade.
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 24
Address: 355 W. Broadway Ave., Forest Lake, Minnesota 55025
Cost: $10 per person
Contact: 651-464-2600
VFW Post 4210 Forest Lake
All-you-can eat dinner includes choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.
When: 4-9 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Address: 556 SW 12th St., Forest Lake, Minnesota 55025
Cost: $12.95 per person
Contact: 651-464-6827
St. Peter Catholic Church, Forest Lake
Includes fried cod and baked tilapia, potatoes, coleslaw and dessert. Alternative kids’ vegetarian dish. Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m.
When: 5-7 p.m. Fridays during Lent (except April 14)
Address: 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake
Cost: $7 adults, $3 kids.
Contact: 651-982-2200
American Legion Post 566, Lino Lakes
All-you-can-eat fish fry; kids have the option of a burger or cheeseburger.
When: 4-8 p.m. Fridays through Lent
Address: 7731 Lake Drive, Lino Lakes
Cost: $9.99 per person
Contact: 651-783-0055
St. Joseph of the Lakes, Lino Lakes
Pan-fried or baked fish, potato, corn, tomato soup, coleslaw, homemade desserts, coffee and milk. Fish sticks and macaroni and cheese available for kids. Beer and wine extra. Soup supper, 5-6 p.m. March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4.
When: 5-7 p.m. March 17, 31 and April 7 at 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children.
Cost: Free-will offering for social justice initiatives.
Contact: 651-784-3015
St. Odilia Catholic Church, Shoreview
St. Odilia's offers an all-you-can-eat cod or tilapia (baked or broiled), macaroni and cheese, cheesy potatoes, corn, cole slaw, rolls and dessert.
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 24
Address: 3495 N. Victoria St. N., Shoreview
Cost: $10 adults, $7 kids 5-12; kids under 5 free.
Contact: 651-484-3364
Stillwater VFW Post 323, Stillwater
The VFW offers hand-breaded cod, au gratin potatoes, green beans, cole slaw and cake.
When: 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 14
Address: 5880 Omaha Ave. N., Stillwater
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 6-12, 5 and under free
Contact: 651-430-1166
St. Michael's Catholic Church, Stillwater
The Men’s Club of St. Michael’s and St. Mary’s provide all-you-can-eat beer battered cod, parsley buttered potatoes, coleslaw and green beans. There will also be peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for younger children.
When: 4-7 p.m. Fridays through Lent (except April 14)
Where: St. Michael’s Social Hall, 611 S. Third St., Stillwater
Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors, $5 children 6-12 years old. Children under 5 eat free, and there is a family household rate of $35.
Contact: 651-439-4400
St. John's Church, Little Canada
Includes fried or baked pollock, coleslaw, grilled cheese sandwiches, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, ice cream, coffee milk and lemonade. Soda, beer and wine extra. Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m.
When: 4:30-7 p.m. April 7
Address: 380 Little Canada Road, Little Canada
Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors, $8 ages 12 and under, $30 family.
Contact: 651-484-2708
Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Oakdale
Take-out available. Includes fish, red potatoes, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, green beans, dessert and beverage
When: 4:30–7 p.m. March 24 and April 7
Address: 8260 Fourth St. N., Oakdale
Cost: $13 adults, $11 seniors, $7 ages 6-12, free 5 and under.
Contact: 651-738-2223
