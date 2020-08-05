White Bear Yacht Club gets major makeover

A $2.4 million infusion into the White Bear Yacht Club and its renowned golf course is now complete.
Much of the remodel centered on the clubhouse dining area, which still offers an atmosphere of elegance with a come-as-you-are area for hungry members who just came off the tennis court.
"Members wanted an atmosphere that was warmer and more welcoming," said Chris Nathlich, general manager and golf director. "The clubhouse was dated. We wanted to create a space where members are comfortable. It is still classy, but more casual."
Voting members (those who hold a proprietary membership) agreed last year to pay an assessment for the redesign, which also includes significant improvements to the Par 72 golf course.
Until the early 1900s, sailing was the main activity at the club, founded in 1889. As its history goes, golf was added to club entertainments in 1912 with nine holes designed by Scottish architect William Watson. Golf was in its infancy in this country at the turn of the century, but gaining in popularity at the yacht club, which added a second nine holes in 1915 by well-known course architect Donald Ross.
Ranked among the top 100 classic courses in the country, the yacht club course has changed some over the years with deleterious effect. Too many trees were creating too much shade and drainage issues made it tough to keep the turf manicured. The decision was made to allocate $750,000 to restore the course to its original state as part of the Sunlight Expansion Project. Nathlich said they've been working with consultant Jim Urbina to develop the golf course to its "former glory."
"Every change that is made has his blessing," the golf pro said. Drainage has been improved on 12 of the 18 greens and about 450 trees removed to increase air movement and sunlight for turf quality.
The sport is extremely popular among the Dellwood club's 260 or so members, with most retaining the golf package.
Membership and marketing director Laura Lewis said membership remains steady. The demographic is noticeably trending towards families with young children, she noted. "People are hearing about what is going on here, there's a buzz," added her boss.
A new option for the yacht club is the lakeside membership. It provides access to everything on the lake side of the club, including clay tennis courts, pool and dining, but no golf. There is also a sailing membership.
Initiation fees range from $20,000 for the proprietary membership (40 and older), $10,000 for associate (under 39) and $8,000 for the lakeside membership. Monthly dues range from $960 to $374.
Whichever package members choose, Nathlich believes the lake is part of the appeal. "The yacht club offers a change of pace from urban living," he said. "It has that feel of an escape to the lake — a weekend getaway for families who don't have a cabin up north."
The renovations are in keeping with the club's mission: to provide an exceptional social, dining and recreational experience at its distinctive setting on the shores of White Bear Lake.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.